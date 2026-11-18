The Rams Community House expands upon the Rams and Hollywood Park's existing STEAM education efforts, creating a permanent home for educational programming while broadening opportunities for students and educators across the region.

"We are proud to continue investing in trusted community partners who bring essential STEAM programs directly to the students who need them most," said Dr. Shanika Hope, Director for Americas & Knowledge, Skills, and Learning at Google.org. "This funding ensures local educators and community leaders have the resources to inspire and equip the next generation with the skills needed to thrive and shape their own futures."

Located within the Shops at Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater and in close proximity to the communities served by the Rams Foundation in Inglewood, CA, the space will offer convenient access for schools, educators, nonprofit organizations, and community partners throughout Inglewood and greater Los Angeles.

"From the day we broke ground a decade ago, Stan Kroenke's vision for Hollywood Park was not only to build a world-class sports and entertainment destination but create a long-lasting community asset for Inglewood and greater Los Angeles," said Otto Benedict, Executive Vice President of Operations and Development, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "With Google.org's support, the Rams Community House brings that commitment to life, giving local students access to hands-on STEAM education and meaningful career pathways right in their own backyard."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM occupations are projected to grow more than twice as fast as the overall job market and deliver median wages roughly double those of non-STEM roles. The state of California serves more than 1.7 million public high school students, yet access to sustained, career-connected STEAM learning remains uneven across regions and communities. With Los Angeles at the heart of one of the most dynamic STEAM-driven economies in the country, the Rams and Hollywood Park are committed to providing a space for sustained career-connected learning, aiming to inspire underserved communities with a clear pathways into STEAM careers during their K-12 education.

Initial programming at the Rams Community House will focus on three key areas:

Student field trips and career-connected learning experiences.

Professional development and learning opportunities for educators.

Complimentary space and resources for nonprofit organizations and community partners to host educational programs, workshops, and community events.

As these initiatives continue to evolve, the Rams Foundation will work alongside educators, students, nonprofit leaders, and community stakeholders to refine and expand programming based on community needs. More than a venue, the Rams Community House is intended to serve as a collaborative hub where innovative ideas, meaningful partnerships, and educational opportunities can flourish.