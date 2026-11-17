WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams center Coleman Shelton sustained a hamstring strain in last Sunday's game against the Cardinals and will miss 4-6 weeks, according to a team spokesperson.

Additionally, backup center Dylan McMahon sustained a partial tear of his patella tendon in that same game, per a team spokesperson. McMahon was placed on Injured Reserve on Tuesday.

McMahon will consequently miss at least the Rams' next four games: Week 12 vs. Green Bay, Week 13 vs. Kansas City, Week 14 at San Francisco and Week 15 vs. Dallas.

Shelton sustained that hamstring injury with 13:38 remaining in the second quarter of their 34-6 win over the Cardinals last Sunday. He was replaced by McMahon, who also exited the game shortly thereafter when he sustained his knee injury with 7:06 left in the second quarter.