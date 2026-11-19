WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Kliff Kingsbury and Sean McVay first met over 10 years ago. The now Rams assistant head coach and Rams head coach were introduced by a mutual friend that played for McVay when he was the wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers in the UFL.
"He had told me about this young, whiz kid that I got to meet," Kingsbury told therams.com. "So he introduced us, and we met from there. That was probably 10 years ago or so, and we've just developed that relationship since."
Part of that relationship development was coaching on opposite sidelines from one another. When Kingsbury was the Cardinals' head coach and McVay with the Rams from 2019 to 2022, the two faced each other twice a year for four years — and an additional time in the 2021 season when the two met in the wild card round of the playoffs.
Now, about 10 years after first meeting, Kingsbury and McVay have the opportunity to coach on the same sideline. The team up the two have talked about for years finally came to fruition for the 2026 season.
Kingsbury's path to getting to this season, though, is one of constant growth in the face of adversity. A path in which Kingsbury prides himself on continuing to learn each step of the way, and a path where he reinvigorated his passion for coaching football — two things he does on a daily basis in his role with the Rams.
How Kingsbury became the Rams' assistant head coach
After Kingsbury was fired by Arizona, he contemplated what his next move was going to be, and if he even wanted to continue coaching. So he took a step back for a year.
Kingsbury served as a senior offensive analyst for the University of Southern California under head coach Lincoln Riley, a good friend of Kingsbury's. His experience with USC was one he looks back on with immense appreciation, not only for the opportunity to coach alongside a friend, but for what he learned and how he grew in that year.
"Anytime you can step back and really fall in love with why you did it in the first place, like when I was in a role at USC with Coach Riley, he allowed me to really be the good cop the whole time and not deal with a lot of the issues that may arise," Kingsbury said with a smile. "That really reminded me of why I do this and the relationships and just being around the guys that year really helped me to fall in love with the profession again."
During that season, Kingsbury also spent some of his time studying the NFL, both in general and how he specifically would have done things differently. That reinvigorating time at USC, both in for his passion for the game and how he can improve as a coach by studying the NFL, led to a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator with the Commanders under head coach Dan Quinn.
Washington was a place for Kingsbury to truly put what he had learned and how he grew to the test. Kingsbury felt like there were things he would have done the same and some he would have done differently at Arizona with a young superstar quarterback in Kyler Murray. So when he inherited another offense with a young superstar quarterback in Jayden Daniels, Kingsbury felt more confident.
"A lot of the lessons I learned with Kyler, I was able to kind of be like, 'hey, I think this worked, wish we could have done this differently,'" Kingsbury said. "More than anything, that experience in Arizona really helped me for like, 'hey, this is what we need to do to get him started fast and allow him to play free and not think too much as a young player."
The Commanders was a stop where Kingsbury continued his growth and growing passion for the game again. But after two seasons with the Commanders and Daniels, Kingsbury was let go once more.
In the offseason following, Kingsbury was looking for opportunities to call plays again, but none ended up working out. McVay extended an offer to Kingsbury after his stint with the Cardinals when Kingsbury eventually ended up at USC. So four years later, McVay again reached out to Kingsbury this offseason — and this time, Kingsbury viewed it as the "perfect timing" to join the Rams' coaching staff.
Now is when that fateful introduction 10 years ago comes full circle. Having gone through a few years in both Arizona and Washington, some of the most valuable lessons Kingsbury learned came the progression and patience through adversity. Although Kingsbury isn't calling plays, he knows that's not what matters.
Faced with another opportunity to work in a role that he calls "behind the scenes," just like he did at USC, Kingsbury can focus on continuing his own personal growth and passion for the game while helping the Rams win. And if his previous experiences have taught him anything, it's that taking a step back to work behind the scenes can help with realize the bigger picture.
"Everybody goes through it as a young coach," Kingsbury started to explain, "where the ego gets in the way, and you kind of think it's about you or make it about you. And when you can figure out that it's not, and your job is to maximize each player as a player on the field and as a person off it, I think that's where you can really fall in love with the profession again and really be at your best. I've been fortunate enough to go through some things and learn a lot, and just getting to be here and watch Sean now is kind of the perfect segue into whatever happens next."
Kingsbury's role with the Rams
Kingsbury's role with the Rams could best be described as a symbiotic relationship.
As aforementioned, Kingsbury is in more of a behind-the-scenes role, one where he works alongside McVay in any way McVay sees fit.
"Obviously it was the first new offense I've learned in about 20 years, so I'm still learning it and that was unique," Kingsbury said. "But I told Sean, 'wherever you need me, you have this figured out, you're the best in the world at what you do. So wherever you think you need me, or if you ever need anything from me, no job's too small.' And then trying to just build relationships with the staff and the players, and that's been been a lot of fun."
For the most part, that role has been working with the offense due to Kingsbury's extensive work on the offensive side of the ball. In addition to Murray and Daniels, Kingsbury worked with multiple high-caliber young quarterbacks at the college level including Case Keenum at Houston, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M and Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.
Now, in one of the more rare instances of his coaching career, Kingsbury finds himself working with a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Kingsbury was in the same quarterback room as Tom Brady during the Patriots' 2003 Super Bowl season, Kingsbury's rookie year. And Kingsbury finds many similarities between the two quarterbacks.
"Matthew's a master at his craft," Kingsbury said. "I was fortunate enough to be drafted by the Patriots and be around Tom Brady, and it's the same type of energy with the level of preparation. I mean, he's like a football savant when you hear him talk about how he can visualize it and regurgitate the play calls. Then just his leadership. The guys, they play for him and they don't want to let him down."
When Kingsbury isn't working with the offense, he'll also find himself simply filling in wherever he's needed, whether that's on the defense, special teams and working with individual players or coaches.
But just as Kingsbury's sees the respect everyone has for Stafford, he recognizes the culture that McVay has established in his 10 season with the Rams. So rather than trying to change any of it, Kingsbury is more than content working in the framework of the strong organization around him.
"It's been cool just to be a sounding board for different scenarios that come up, situations that come up, how I may have handled something in the past," Kingsbury said. "But as you know, (McVay's) pretty dialed. He doesn't need a lot of help, so I've been doing a lot more learning than contributing on that end. It's been a unique start of the season with some of the ups and downs and the the injuries. But I think he's really done a tremendous job of being consistent with his approach with the team and just how he's handled things."
Kingsbury has embraced going with the flow — both in his personal role and with the flow of the season. In his more backseat and go-with-the-flow role, McVay likes to accredit Kingsbury as a true voice of reason and clarity.
"I just think like anything else, when you work with somebody and the amount of time that you spend, there have been a lot of unique challenges that this year has entailed for a variety of reasons and to have somebody that you can really lean on that's so steady, so consistent, but also is honest enough to be able to tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear," McVay said.
In what's been a tumultuous season to this point with a slow start and a revolving door of injuries, McVay finds himself using Kingsbury as a sounding board for both on and off field matters.
"(He) just has a great awareness of how to deal with people," McVay said. "He's been a really good friend, but he's served as a great sounding board for me, added tremendous value to us, has a lot of input on some of the things that we're doing. I'm really grateful for who he is and you just realize what a special human, what a great football mind, but an even more impressive person being with him day in and day out. The consistency, the work capacity and ethic that he has, I've loved everything Kliff's about. He's a stud."
What Kingsbury hopes to take away from his time with the Rams
Going into this season, McVay and Kingsbury knew they were going to get a lot out of working together.
Over his past few seasons, a major takeaway for Kingsbury has been just how important it is to maximize each and every relationship. That mindset he's learned over the years and brings to the Rams as the assistant head coach is incredibly valuable to McVay and the organization as a whole, because that's the exact core value McVay has built for the past 10 years in Los Angeles.
And through the ups and downs this season, McVay has grown a fond appreciation for what Kingsbury is able to bring in that regard.
"When you go through challenges or you do hard things with people, that's where real meaningful relationships are built and developed," McVay said. "That's why you care so much about these players and coaches when you get a chance to go on this journey because it's hard. It's out there front and center. You can't hide from some of the different things that occur and that's where those real bonds are forged. It's been really cool because I've learned a lot about him because of some of the challenges that we've gone through and how steady he's been for me and really for our group. He's been awesome."
Just as McVay has learned from Kingsbury, Kingsbury feels like he's learned a ton by being in the building and around McVay — especially with how he carries himself and his preparation in everything he does.
"Being in depth in all three phases, it really gives him credibility to the group when he can speak in those terms to the defense, to the offense, to the special teams, and not just be like, 'hey, nice tackle here or a nice field goal here,' like he can be in depth, and that garners a lot of respect from the team with his really vast knowledge," Kingsbury said. "His consistency and approach with the players, you wouldn't know if we had the most heartbreaking losses, or if we won that week, the way he approaches the team and the team meetings, and his energy hasn't wavered at all, and I think that that's been really impressive."
To Kingsbury, what matters the most is where his feet are — building relationship, filling in wherever needed and learning from someone he considers "the best in the world" and what he does. Rather than looking too far ahead, Kingsbury what's to do whatever he can to help the Rams win.
"I want to help this team win," Kingsbury said. "When you look at the veterans we have on it with Matthew and Davante on the offensive side of the ball, and then some of the vets on defense, especially like 99 coming back, you want those guys to have success. They're about all the right stuff, and so I think that's my main goal — each day trying to get better with those guys and help in any area I can, and hopefully get us where we want to go."