How Kingsbury became the Rams' assistant head coach

After Kingsbury was fired by Arizona, he contemplated what his next move was going to be, and if he even wanted to continue coaching. So he took a step back for a year.

Kingsbury served as a senior offensive analyst for the University of Southern California under head coach Lincoln Riley, a good friend of Kingsbury's. His experience with USC was one he looks back on with immense appreciation, not only for the opportunity to coach alongside a friend, but for what he learned and how he grew in that year.

"Anytime you can step back and really fall in love with why you did it in the first place, like when I was in a role at USC with Coach Riley, he allowed me to really be the good cop the whole time and not deal with a lot of the issues that may arise," Kingsbury said with a smile. "That really reminded me of why I do this and the relationships and just being around the guys that year really helped me to fall in love with the profession again."

During that season, Kingsbury also spent some of his time studying the NFL, both in general and how he specifically would have done things differently. That reinvigorating time at USC, both in for his passion for the game and how he can improve as a coach by studying the NFL, led to a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator with the Commanders under head coach Dan Quinn.

Washington was a place for Kingsbury to truly put what he had learned and how he grew to the test. Kingsbury felt like there were things he would have done the same and some he would have done differently at Arizona with a young superstar quarterback in Kyler Murray. So when he inherited another offense with a young superstar quarterback in Jayden Daniels, Kingsbury felt more confident.

"A lot of the lessons I learned with Kyler, I was able to kind of be like, 'hey, I think this worked, wish we could have done this differently,'" Kingsbury said. "More than anything, that experience in Arizona really helped me for like, 'hey, this is what we need to do to get him started fast and allow him to play free and not think too much as a young player."

The Commanders was a stop where Kingsbury continued his growth and growing passion for the game again. But after two seasons with the Commanders and Daniels, Kingsbury was let go once more.

In the offseason following, Kingsbury was looking for opportunities to call plays again, but none ended up working out. McVay extended an offer to Kingsbury after his stint with the Cardinals when Kingsbury eventually ended up at USC. So four years later, McVay again reached out to Kingsbury this offseason — and this time, Kingsbury viewed it as the "perfect timing" to join the Rams' coaching staff.

Now is when that fateful introduction 10 years ago comes full circle. Having gone through a few years in both Arizona and Washington, some of the most valuable lessons Kingsbury learned came the progression and patience through adversity. Although Kingsbury isn't calling plays, he knows that's not what matters.

Faced with another opportunity to work in a role that he calls "behind the scenes," just like he did at USC, Kingsbury can focus on continuing his own personal growth and passion for the game while helping the Rams win. And if his previous experiences have taught him anything, it's that taking a step back to work behind the scenes can help with realize the bigger picture.