Los Angeles to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027 

The NFL announced today that Super Bowl LXI will be hosted by Los Angeles in 2027 and played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Host Committee will serve as the hosts for the return of the Super Bowl to SoFi Stadium.

The game will be played five years after SoFi Stadium hosted Super Bowl LVI, which the Rams won 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Sixty years after Los Angeles hosted Super Bowl I, Super Bowl LXI will be the second Super Bowl played in SoFi Stadium and the ninth played in Los Angeles County.

As hosts of Super Bowl LXI, alongside the Los Angeles Host Committee, the Los Angeles Rams will be able to offer their Suite Owners and Stadium Suite License holders with priority access to Super Bowl packages and other experiences throughout the week.

The Rams have partnered with the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, On Location, to provide Rams fans with the opportunity to guarantee seats at Super Bowl LXI with a Priority Access deposit. A Priority Access deposit is fully refundable and secures front-of-line access to purchase Super Bowl LXI seating and hotel options before sales open up to the general public. Rams Season Ticket Members will be prioritized among deposit holders. On Location offers guests exclusive access to Super Bowl with premium seating, deluxe hospitality and entertainment inside the security perimeter, and curated VIP experiences to ensure a memorable Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles. While the game isn't until 2027, Super Bowl ticket packages have sold out to deposit holders prior to public on-sales in the past. To learn more about how to place a deposit, click HERE.

As part of Super Bowl LXI activities, the greater Los Angeles region will host a highly anticipated slate of events that make up Super Bowl Week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and a robust community program. The events are expected to take place across Los Angeles, with numerous opportunities for visitors and residents to have memorable experiences leading up to the game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: "We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years. The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable. The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."

Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke: "We are grateful to Commissioner Goodell and our partners at the other 31 teams for this opportunity to once again elevate our league's biggest moment. More so, we are honored that Super Bowl will return to Los Angeles and Inglewood for a second time in five years and excited to build upon the substantial impact to local businesses and community organizations that resulted from hosting Super Bowl LVI."

Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission: "After 29 years, Super Bowl LVI was an amazing event that delivered significant economic and community impact for the Los Angeles region. We're thrilled to welcome back the NFL for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in 2027 and look forward to building on the foundation we established, providing local diverse businesses the opportunity to compete for contracts, and using the spotlight to benefit the community organizations doing good work in our region."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass: "The Los Angeles region continues to attract world-renowned events and we look forward to yet again hosting the Super Bowl, I want to thank Inglewood Mayor James Butts for his work on this effort and I look forward to locking arms to make this a success. I know our entire region looks forward to watching the Rams win the Super Bowl at home, again."