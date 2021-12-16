New SoFi Stadium COVID-19 testing policies to take effect for Rams vs. Seahawks

In alignment with the California Department of Public Health's recently-issued new guidelines on the timing of COVID-19 testing for guests attending mega events, the Rams have updated their COVID-19 testing requirements for home gamedays at SoFi Stadium.
Starting with Sunday's home game against the Seahawks (1:25 p.m. pacific time), guests ages 12 and older must either provide proof of full vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. Previously, the requirement was 72 hours in advance of the event for both tests.
COVID-19 testing will be available on-site at SoFi Stadium for Sunday's game with clinics located near Entry 5 and Entry 9. It will be offered at the guests' expense and will begin when the parking gates open at 9 a.m. Tests will cost $59 and take approximately 30 minutes for a result. Be sure to arrive early if you need to be tested in case of long lines.
Note: Hollywood Park is not operating these testing clinics and recommends coming onsite fully vaccinated or with proof of a negative COVID test.
Additionally, fans – regardless of vaccination status – are reminded to wear their masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
To attend Sunday's game between the Rams and Seahawks, click here. For additional key Rams home gameday information, click here.