New SoFi Stadium COVID-19 testing policies to take effect for Rams vs. Seahawks

In alignment with the California Department of Public Health's recently-issued new guidelines on the timing of COVID-19 testing for guests attending mega events, the Rams have updated their COVID-19 testing requirements for home gamedays at SoFi Stadium.

Starting with Sunday's home game against the Seahawks (1:25 p.m. pacific time), guests ages 12 and older must either provide proof of full vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. Previously, the requirement was 72 hours in advance of the event for both tests.

COVID-19 testing will be available on-site at SoFi Stadium for Sunday's game with clinics located near Entry 5 and Entry 9. It will be offered at the guests' expense and will begin when the parking gates open at 9 a.m. Tests will cost $59 and take approximately 30 minutes for a result. Be sure to arrive early if you need to be tested in case of long lines.

Note: Hollywood Park is not operating these testing clinics and recommends coming onsite fully vaccinated or with proof of a negative COVID test.

Additionally, fans – regardless of vaccination status – are reminded to wear their masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.