Rams and ARound introduce the next generation of stadium augmented reality sponsored by SoFi

"We are thrilled to team with ARound and SoFi to incorporate AR into gamedays at the Rams House in unprecedented ways," said Marissa Daly, VP & GM, Los Angeles Rams Studios. "This experience is a continuation of the game-changing ways we've partnered with SoFi at SoFi Stadium and across Los Angeles to elevate the fan experience on gamedays and beyond."

"Fans come to the stadium to feel closer to the game, to the players, and to other fans. We developed ARound to enhance those feelings through highly immersive and interactive AR experiences that complement the action on the field," said Josh Beatty, founder and CEO, ARound. "And with products like Apple and Google AR Glasses already in development we're excited to open up the living room to blended TV experiences we know are the future of broadcast entertainment."