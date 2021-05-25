Rams to host games at SoFi Stadium at full capacity in 2021

In alignment with updated guidance for live events and outdoor performances issued by California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly last Friday for the state's June 15 reopening, the Rams will operate at full capacity at SoFi Stadium for the 2021 season.

"Stan Kroenke built SoFi Stadium for Rams fans and all of Los Angeles to enjoy," Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Thanks to LA County Department of Public Health, the heroic work of the medical community and first responders, and everyone doing their part, we are thrilled to announce we will welcome fans to the Rams House this fall at full capacity."

Dr. Ghaly on Friday said capacity and physical distancing restrictions, regardless of setting, would be lifted on June 15.

In addition to full capacity, the California guidelines stated:

The state will recommend, but not require, individuals show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Individuals who aren't vaccinated or don't display a negative test may still enter provided they wear a mask.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated people are required to wear face coverings when attending crowded outdoor events, such as a Rams game.

All concessions are allowed to resume, unrestricted.

Specific policies pertaining to Rams gamedays at SoFi Stadium will be announced at a later date. The Rams will continue to follow guidelines set by state and local officials.