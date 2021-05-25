Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Rams to host games at SoFi Stadium at full capacity in 2021

May 25, 2021 at 01:37 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In alignment with updated guidance for live events and outdoor performances issued by California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly last Friday for the state's June 15 reopening, the Rams will operate at full capacity at SoFi Stadium for the 2021 season.

"Stan Kroenke built SoFi Stadium for Rams fans and all of Los Angeles to enjoy," Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said in a statement. "Thanks to LA County Department of Public Health, the heroic work of the medical community and first responders, and everyone doing their part, we are thrilled to announce we will welcome fans to the Rams House this fall at full capacity."

Dr. Ghaly on Friday said capacity and physical distancing restrictions, regardless of setting, would be lifted on June 15.

In addition to full capacity, the California guidelines stated:

  • The state will recommend, but not require, individuals show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
  • Individuals who aren't vaccinated or don't display a negative test may still enter provided they wear a mask.
  • Vaccinated and unvaccinated people are required to wear face coverings when attending crowded outdoor events, such as a Rams game.
  • All concessions are allowed to resume, unrestricted.

Specific policies pertaining to Rams gamedays at SoFi Stadium will be announced at a later date. The Rams will continue to follow guidelines set by state and local officials.

Ready to rock the Rams House and be there for every home game? Learn more about season tickets here.

Related Content

news

Rams to host open practice at SoFi Stadium on June 10

Fans Can Receive More Information About the Open Practice at TheRams.com/ROP
news

SoFi Stadium to open new team store, The Equipment Room, to public on May 22

SoFi Stadium retail store includes exclusive Los Angeles Rams products
news

SoFi Stadium launches tour program 

Game day experience includes on-field challenges, tunnel run, player locker room access, guided stadium tour and more 
news

Benefits of attending all Rams home games for the 2021 season

Learn more about the benefits of being a season ticket member ahead of the 2021 schedule release
news

Single game suite options available for Rams 2021 home games

Visit www.RamsSuites.com to learn more about suite experiences and buy with the click of a few buttons
news

SoFi Stadium teams with award-winning chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for its culinary program

SoFi Stadium to begin weekly content series introducing menu staples, starting April 22
news

How SoFi Stadium airs live football and other aerial visuals on its roof

The double-sided video board inside SoFi Stadium offers a groundbreaking video experience. So does the roof, too. 
news

No fans at SoFi Stadium until further notice

The Rams, Chargers and SoFi Stadium announced Tuesday that home games "will be held without fans in attendance until further notice."
news

Los Angeles Rams & SoFi team up to bring "fans" into SoFi Stadium with "Game Faces For Good" 

Fan cutouts can be purchased at TheRams.com/game-faces-for-good; proceeds to support the Rams' efforts to address social injustices. 
news

A detailed breakdown of the turf at SoFi Stadium

Here's what you should know about the playing surface inside the Los Angeles Rams' new home.
news

Video board inside SoFi Stadium officially complete

One of the defining features of the Los Angeles Rams' new home is now officially complete. 
Advertising