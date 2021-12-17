New age requirement for SoFi Stadium COVID-19 testing policies implemented

The Rams' Week 15 home game against the Seahawks has been rescheduled for Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time.

The NFL has postponed the Rams' Week 15 home game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium to Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time. The matchup, presented by Hyundai, will still be televised by FOX, and aired on the radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1