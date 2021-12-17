New age requirement for SoFi Stadium COVID-19 testing policies implemented

Following the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's latest guidelines issued Thursday, the Rams have updated their age requirement for their home gameday COVID-19 testing policy.
Effective Friday, December 17, 2021, all guests ages 5 and older must provide proof of a vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event. Previously, the age requirement was 12 and older, and negative COVID-19 tests could be within 72 hours of the event.
COVID-19 testing will be available on-site at SoFi Stadium for Tuesday's game with clinics located near Entry 5 and Entry 9. It will be offered at the guests' expense and will begin when the parking gates open at 12 p.m. Tests will cost $59 and take approximately 30 minutes for a result. Be sure to arrive early if you need to be tested in case of long lines.
Note: Hollywood Park is not operating these testing clinics and recommends coming onsite fully vaccinated or with proof of a negative COVID test.
Additionally, fans – regardless of vaccination status – are reminded that they are required wear their masks at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
As a reminder, the NFL has postponed the Rams' Week 15 home game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium to Tuesday, December 21 at 4 p.m. pacific time.
