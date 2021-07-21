SoFi Stadium and Samsung reveal new name for 70,000 square foot videoboard: The Infinity Screen by Samsung

Today, Samsung Electronics America and SoFi Stadium are proud to formally reveal the new name of the center-hung videoboard at SoFi Stadium – The Infinity Screen by Samsung. The state-of-the-art Infinity Screen not only features the most LEDs ever used in a sports or entertainment venue, but also has the first and only 4K, end-to-end video production in a stadium.

"It's been a long time coming, but we are so proud to announce The Infinity Screen by Samsung," said Mark Quiroz, Vice President, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "SoFi Stadium is one of the NFL's crown jewels and it has been a privilege and an honor to work with the team on this project. We are incredibly excited to see fans engage with the Infinity Screen in-person for the first time."

The process of naming the videoboard at SoFi Stadium took many months of consideration and testing, with the team reviewing over a dozen names that communicated Samsung and SoFi Stadium's overall vision. The name Infinity comes from Samsung's long history with bezel-less displays and the videoboard's unique design. From mobile devices to displays like The Wall, Samsung is known for its infinite displays and the Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium is no exception.

"We are excited to introduce the official name for our 70,000 square-foot, dual-sided video board, The Infinity Screen by Samsung. The Infinity Screen creates an absolutely stunning presence inside SoFi Stadium," said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "It is powered by the largest graphics control system in the history of sports and is already synonymous with the next-level fan experience at SoFi Stadium."

Built for the future and positioned 122 feet above the playing field, The Infinity Screen by Samsung has the largest LED content playback system ever deployed. With nearly 80 million pixels spaced 8 millimeters from center to center, each panel can be uniquely or congruently programmed with statistics, live and/or animated content. The different sizes of the video panels are designed to serve spectators in every seat, from the sideline to the upper deck. Teams on the sidelines and fans sitting in the lower bowl of the stadium will view the inside of screen as it sits directly across from their line of view, while guests in the upper bowl will view the outer panels of the videoboard.