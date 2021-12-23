Matt Gay and Jalen Ramsey join Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp as Rams' 2022 Pro Bowl selections

For Gay, it's the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. In this third NFL season and second with the Rams, he has converted 28 of 29 field goal attempts – including a long of 55 yards – for a 96.6 field goal percentage, highest in the NFL through Week 15. Gay has also made 40 of 41 extra point attempts, and his 53 touchbacks on kickoffs are tied with the Broncos' Brandon McManus for sixth-most in the league.