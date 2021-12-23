Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matt Gay and Jalen Ramsey join Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp as Rams' 2022 Pro Bowl selections

Dec 22, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams have two more Pro Bowlers for 2022.

Kicker Matt Gay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey were announced as the Rams' additional selections to the 2022 Pro Bowl, it was announced during Wednesday afternoon's full roster reveal show on NFL Network. They join defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, who were among the first five selections announced by the NFL on Monday.

For Gay, it's the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. In this third NFL season and second with the Rams, he has converted 28 of 29 field goal attempts – including a long of 55 yards – for a 96.6 field goal percentage, highest in the NFL through Week 15. Gay has also made 40 of 41 extra point attempts, and his 53 touchbacks on kickoffs are tied with the Broncos' Brandon McManus for sixth-most in the league.

For Ramsey, it's his fifth-straight Pro Bowl selection; he's been named to it every year of his career so far since his second NFL season. The sixth-year pro has 64 total tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups in 13 games this season, his third with the Rams.

Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd﻿, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and offensive lineman Brian Allen were selected as Los Angeles' Pro Bowl alternates.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 6, 2022 and be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

