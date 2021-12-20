Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp named to 2022 Pro Bowl

"It's an incredible, incredible honor," Kupp said, when asked during a video conference on Sunday what it would mean to him to be named to his first Pro Bowl. "Very thankful for, if that comes to be, just being able to be in that place with so many incredible football players. I've touched on this before, the receiver position in my opinion is the most reliant on the other 10 guys to do their jobs. So to be able to put together a good year that's worthy of being able to make it to a Pro Bowl and be honored in that way, it's truly a testament to those 10 guys that are stepping on the field with you, everyone doing their job and allowing you to execute your job."