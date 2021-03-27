Matthew Stafford can cement legacy in Los Angeles

But the primary reason I'm enthusiastic about the blockbuster move the Rams made before the Super Bowl doesn't have anything to do with Stafford. It has to do with a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Aaron's Era

﻿Aaron Donald﻿ will turn 30 before the Rams see the field together again. He's an athletic marvel, and I venture into this discussion very hesitantly and humbly, fully expecting him to earn another six straight First-Team All-Pro honors.

Donald is under contract for four more years, by which time he'll have played his age 33 season, and realistically, I think that horizon is a fair approximation of what can be considered his prime.

Might he wreak havoc into his mid-and-late 30s? Sure.

However, the only man to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year after his 34th birthday was Reggie White in 1998 at 37-years-old.

If you can get better while Donald is still generating MVP discussion, and especially if you can get better at quarterback, I think it's incumbent upon the Rams to do so. Because his replacement isn't on the horizon, and even if he was, the likelihood of drafting said player is slim-to-none.

Clearly, this urgency isn't lost on the Rams.

Postseason Proof

"But Stafford's never won a playoff game," says the peanut gallery.

It's a bit paradoxical for a team that's in a Super Bowl window to be attempting to capitalize with a signal-caller who is 0-3 career in the postseason.

In fairness to Stafford, his last opportunity predates Harry and Meghan's engagement, and all three career chances were as the road team in the Wild Card round.

﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ hadn't won a playoff game before coming to Los Angeles, either, and that's worked out swimmingly.

Kneel Before The Comeback King

Perhaps Stafford's greatest attribute is his ability to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

An astounding 42 percent of his career wins have been earned via fourth-quarter comebacks (31 out of 74), and no player has more such wins since Stafford's name was called atop the 2009 Draft.