Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp

IRVINE, Calif. – After not throwing during organized team activities this spring, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford began a progressive plan to do so during the offseason.
As training camp gets underway, the Rams will continue to be smart with that workload. Stafford is on board with it, even if it's perhaps a different approach than he's taken compared to previous training camps in his career.
"It's a little bit of a process, but just got to sit there and go with it," Stafford said after Day 1 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said Stafford was a "full participant" in their first training camp practice at UC Irvine, and previously said Stafford will be "ready to go" for the regular season. During team drills in Sunday's practice, Stafford rolled out to his right and connected on the run with wide receiver Van Jefferson for a touchdown.
"Him having as much experience as he does, we will continue to build him up," McVay said following Day 1. "We're aware of what that pitch count is, but it didn't restrict him from being able to do anything today."
That included building chemistry with wide receiver Allen Robinson II, whom Stafford threw to for the first time on Sunday.
"He made some nice plays out here today," Stafford said. "Just getting the chance to throw to him, even routes on air, all that kind of stuff is gonna help us down the road."
The Rams and Stafford have a template for his workload, but Stafford indicated it's flexible.
"There's a little bit of something that we have down on paper, but it'll be fluid, I'm sure," Stafford said. "So we'll just go from there."