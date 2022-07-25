Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp

IRVINE, Calif. – After not throwing during organized team activities this spring, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford began a progressive plan to do so during the offseason.

As training camp gets underway, the Rams will continue to be smart with that workload. Stafford is on board with it, even if it's perhaps a different approach than he's taken compared to previous training camps in his career.

"It's a little bit of a process, but just got to sit there and go with it," Stafford said after Day 1 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said Stafford was a "full participant" in their first training camp practice at UC Irvine, and previously said Stafford will be "ready to go" for the regular season. During team drills in Sunday's practice, Stafford rolled out to his right and connected on the run with wide receiver Van Jefferson for a touchdown.