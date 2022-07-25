From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk start of Training Camp 2022

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Day 1 of training camp, discussing injury updates, Stafford's throwing workload during camp, motivation heading into the upcoming season and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"(Quentin Lake) had a knee that we wanted to be really careful with." – McVay
- Rookie Quentin Lake ended up up on the Physically Unable to Perform list because of a knee issue with him they're monitoring, according to McVay. The Rams are taking things "a day at a time" with Lake.
- Meanwhile, McVay said a realistic timetable for the return of rookie running back Kyren Williams (broken foot) is the week of practice for the preseason game against the Bengals.
"Same mindset it is every year, you know, trying to do everything we can to get back to that stage again." – Donald
- New year, still the same goal for Donald and the Rams on the heels of last season's success.
- "A long season, a long process, but we ready to work," Donald said.
"(Allen Robinson II) made some nice plays out here today." – Stafford
- Since he didn't throw during the offseason program this spring, Day 1 of training camp marked the first time Stafford had the chance to throw to new passing target Allen Robinson II.
- "Just getting the chance to throw to him, even routes on air, all that kind of stuff is gonna help us down the road," Stafford said.