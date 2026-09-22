Matthew Stafford passes Philip Rivers for 6th-most career passing touchdowns in NFL history

With his 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter of Monday Night Football against the Giants at SoFi Stadium, Stafford (426) passed Philip Rivers (425) for sixth on the NFL's all-time career passing touchdowns list.

Stafford's performance also moved him into sole possession of second in Rams franchise history in the same category; he needed just two to achieve that feat and did so with his 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Kyren Williams with 11:07 remaining in the second quarter.