Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay had multiple updates from an injury and personnel standpoint Wednesday afternoon, covering the latest on quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson's statuses, plus the team's decision to waive running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

More on those topics below.

Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, out vs. Chiefs

McVay announced that Stafford is in the concussion protocol, but had not yet been diagnosed with a concussion. Stafford will be out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City because of a neck issue.

McVay said that Stafford took a hit in last Sunday's game against the Saints and communicated feeling some numbness in his legs afterward. Stafford is not feeling that numbness now. However, as result of those evaluations Sunday and additional evaluations and medical advice sought Monday, they decided it was best to place Stafford into the concussion protocol.

"We wanted to make sure that we were checking all those boxes being smart, and so then we ended up saying, alright, as a result of that, you take them in the (medical) tent, you ask all those right questions, and we wanted to take the conservative approach to take him out of the game as a result of some of those symptoms that he was having," McVay said.

McVay also said they were still working through who will start in place of Stafford.

"Bryce (Perkins) is gonna get the majority of the work today, and we'll see how John (Wolford) progresses throughout the week," McVay said.

A'Shawn Robinson sustained torn meniscus, will be out remainder of the season

The Rams' run defense was dealt a big blow, as McVay announced Wednesday that Robinson tore his meniscus against the Saints last Sunday, will need surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Prior to the injury, Robinson had logged 42 total tackles and three QB hits while starting in each of Los Angeles' first 10 games this season.

"I got a lot of confidence in Marquise Copeland, I got a lot of confidence in Bobby Brown, a lot of confidence in Eric Henderson their coach, the things that he's been able to produce and the guys that have been able to throw out there and do different things with," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. "Those guys will go out there and do their best. It's hard to fill a guy's shoes like A'Shawn Robinson with one guy – you got to do it by committee."

On waiving RB Darrell Henderson Jr. + LB Justin Hollins

According to head coach Sean McVay, the decision to waive Henderson and Hollins was a matter of doing what they felt was best for the team and both players moving forward, as well as their upcoming free agency next offseason.

"Both of those guys are free agents, and kind of being considerate to what's the most likely step with those guys," McVay said. "But appreciative of all their contributions, and they were nothing but class with the way they handled that.

Henderson recorded 70 carries for 283 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games (seven starts) with Los Angeles this season, also adding 17 receptions for 102 yards. He tallied 396 carries for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns overall in 50 career games (28) starts during his time with the Rams, as well as 66 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns.

Hollins, meanwhile, registered 26 total tackles, three QB hits, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while starting in five of the Rams' first 10 games this season. He had 97 total tackles, nine QB hits, six sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery overall in 34 career games (seven starts) with Los Angeles.