Mock Draft Roundup: Projections after first wave of free agency

Date: March 22

Expert: Michael Renner, Lead Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (No. 57 overall), Illinois OL Kendrick Green (No. 88 overall), Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (No. 103 overall, compensatory)

Notes: Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles (four for loss), plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF. His school bio lists him as an inside linebacker.

A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts. His name was brought up by NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a potential option for the Rams earlier this month.

Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season.

Date: March 22

Expert: Dalton Miller

The pick(s): Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (No. 57 overall)