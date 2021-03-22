Mock Draft Roundup: Projections after first wave of free agency

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.
With the draft order now officially set and the first wave of free agency effectively complete, here's an updated look at those forecasts based on those events.
Date: March 22
Expert: Michael Renner, Lead Draft Analyst
The pick(s): Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (No. 57 overall), Illinois OL Kendrick Green (No. 88 overall), Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (No. 103 overall, compensatory)
Notes: Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles (four for loss), plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF. His school bio lists him as an inside linebacker.
A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts. His name was brought up by NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a potential option for the Rams earlier this month.
Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season.
Date: March 22
Expert: Dalton Miller
The pick(s): Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (No. 57 overall)
Notes: Winner of the Rimington Trophy – awarded annually to the nation's top center – and a unanimous First Team All-American selection, Dickerson in the Crimson Tide's first 11 games before suffering a knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season, though he was healthy enough to enter the national championship game late and snap the ball in victory formation at the end of Alabama's win over Ohio State. He also shared the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy with his Alabama teammate Alex Leatherwood.
