Mock Draft Roundup: Projections after first wave of free agency

Mar 22, 2021 at 02:30 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

It is Mock Draft Monday on theRams.com, where we will be taking a look at various experts' projections for who the Rams will select in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With the draft order now officially set and the first wave of free agency effectively complete, here's an updated look at those forecasts based on those events.

Pro Football Focus

Date: March 22

Expert: Michael Renner, Lead Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (No. 57 overall), Illinois OL Kendrick Green (No. 88 overall), Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (No. 103 overall, compensatory)

Notes: Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles (four for loss), plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF. His school bio lists him as an inside linebacker.

A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts. His name was brought up by NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah as a potential option for the Rams earlier this month.

Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season.

Pro Football Network

Date: March 22

Expert: Dalton Miller

The pick(s): Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (No. 57 overall)

Notes: Winner of the Rimington Trophy – awarded annually to the nation's top center – and a unanimous First Team All-American selection, Dickerson in the Crimson Tide's first 11 games before suffering a knee injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season, though he was healthy enough to enter the national championship game late and snap the ball in victory formation at the end of Alabama's win over Ohio State. He also shared the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy with his Alabama teammate Alex Leatherwood.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Rams 2021 mock draft round up

Take a look at experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams first draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama LB Dylan Moses Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
1 / 33

Alabama LB Dylan Moses

Had a team-leading 80 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and one interception in 2020 to earn First Team All-SEC recognition from conference coaches and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 33

Alabama LB Dylan Moses (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
3 / 33

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) first team selection in 2019 who started all 16 games and later earned Consensus first team All-American recognition.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
4 / 33

North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
5 / 33

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

First Team All-America selection by Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, The Athletic and CBS Sports, as well as a Second Team All-America selection by The Associated Press in 2020.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
6 / 33

Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 33

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

Opted out of the 2020 season, but produced 27 total tackles (12.5 for loss), eight sacks and one pass breakup the year before to earn Second Team All-Pac-12 recognition.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
8 / 33

Washington EDGE Joe Tryon (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
9 / 33

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

Posted 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and recovered one fumble in 2020 en route to First Team All-Big 12 recognition and All-American honors.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)
10 / 33

Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (AP Photo/Austin Gay, File)

Austin Gay/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
11 / 33

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

Produced 41 total tackles and a team-high seven pass breakups while starting in all nine regular season games in 2020 to earn Second Team All-Conference honors from The American Athletic Conference.

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 33

Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Baron Browning A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
13 / 33

Ohio State LB Baron Browning

A Third Team All-Big Ten choice by conference coaches, Browning produced 30 total tackles (13 for loss) two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in seven games to help the Buckeyes reach the College Football Playoff National Championship.

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
14 / 33

Ohio State LB Baron Browning (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 33

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

Consensus All-America choice after leading the ACC and ranking fifth nationally with nine sacks as a redshirt senior in 2020. First team All-American by official NCAA selectors Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation; Second Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press and CBS Sports.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 33

Pitt EDGE Patrick Jones II

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
17 / 33

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Redshirt junior who did not allow a sack on 401 pass plays, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), en route to being named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins
Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)
18 / 33

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

(AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

Ray Carlin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
19 / 33

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

Team captain and redshirt junior who led the Blue Devils in tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (8.0) while starting in all 11 games en route to Second Team All-ACC recognition in 2020. Made 3 or more tackles in every game and finished with 53 total.

(AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
20 / 33

Duke EDGE Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati OL James Hudson Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
21 / 33

Cincinnati OL James Hudson

Hudson started all 10 games at left tackle for the Bearcats last season, earning First Team All-American Athletic Conference recognition for his performance.

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati OL James Hudson (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
22 / 33

Cincinnati OL James Hudson (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State LB Pete Werner Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
23 / 33

Ohio State LB Pete Werner

Werner made 54 total tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior for the Buckeyes en route to First Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches and Third Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference media

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State LB Pete Werner (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
24 / 33

Ohio State LB Pete Werner (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
25 / 33

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

Surratt led North Carolina and ranked sixth in the ACC with 91 tackles in 2020 en route to a First Team All-ACC selection. He started all 11 games and was also voted team captain and defensive MVP. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
26 / 33

North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama OL Landon Dickerson Winner of the Rimington Trophy – awarded annually to the nation's top center – and a unanimous First Team All-American selection. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
27 / 33

Alabama OL Landon Dickerson

Winner of the Rimington Trophy – awarded annually to the nation's top center – and a unanimous First Team All-American selection.

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
28 / 33

Alabama OL Landon Dickerson (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
29 / 33

Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai

Togiai compiled 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and one forced fumble in seven games as a junior for Ohio State last season.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 33

Ohio State DL Tommy Togiai (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky LB Jamin Davis Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
31 / 33

Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

Davis tallied a team-best 102 total tackles, plus 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick in 10 games as a junior last year en route to First Team All-SEC recognition from PFF.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
32 / 33

Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois OL Kendrick Green A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts. (AP Photo/David Boe)
33 / 33

Illinois OL Kendrick Green

A Second Team All-American (USA Today) and consensus First Team All-Big Ten selection, Green has experience playing both left guard and center and finished his college career with 33-straight starts.

(AP Photo/David Boe)

David Boe/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising