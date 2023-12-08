LOS ANGELES – In 2021, the Los Angeles City College student government came up with the idea of Cubby's Closet, a free, on-campus clothing store aimed at helping students obtain clothes for interviews and fancier events, as well as books, toys and accessories.
It became a reality earlier this year, when it opened on February 14, 2023. Associated Student Government Executive of Clubs Natalie Goodliffe's help in providing those clothing resources to LACC students is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' 12th pLAymaker honoree of 2023.
"Being recognized as a Playmaker by the Rams means a lot to me," Goodliffe said. "Being a former foster youth to achieving my goal to becoming a game designer is only a step further to accomplish the goal. I'm glad that all the hard work that was accomplished was recognized."
Added LACC, via email: "Being recognized as a playmaker by the Rams tells our students how they can make a difference in their own community. They utilized their social cultural capital to make this happen to benefit all LACC students. We are honored to have the work of LACC students recognized as those of us who work at LACC are so proud to be able to support student success."