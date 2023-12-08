LACC said inspiring change means "making a positive impact for generations" – and it does that through what both the college and the foundation offer.

"So many of our LACC students have multiple family members who attend the college," the college said. "Motivating students to enroll in courses and complete programs that enable families to achieve economic and social mobility through their educational attainment is to inspire change. By providing food and other wrap-around services, including clothing, the College removes barriers to enable students to change not only their lives, but the lives of their families."

Meanwhile, Goodliffe defines inspiring change by one's actions and the domino effect it hopefully leads to.

"Inspiring change means that there is proof that the work you put into what you want to accomplish and achieve your goal can happen, no matter what you want to do, and others see what change you have done and hopefully encourage others to do the same," Goodliffe said.

When it comes to inspiring change in one's own community, LACC points to volunteerism and enrolling in courses at the college as great places to start.