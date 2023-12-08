Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

LOS ANGELES – In 2021, the Los Angeles City College student government came up with the idea of Cubby's Closet, a free, on-campus clothing store aimed at helping students obtain clothes for interviews and fancier events, as well as books, toys and accessories. 

It became a reality earlier this year, when it opened on February 14, 2023. Associated Student Government Executive of Clubs Natalie Goodliffe's help in providing those clothing resources to LACC students is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' 12th pLAymaker honoree of 2023. 

"Being recognized as a Playmaker by the Rams means a lot to me," Goodliffe said. "Being a former foster youth to achieving my goal to becoming a game designer is only a step further to accomplish the goal. I'm glad that all the hard work that was accomplished was recognized." 

Added LACC, via email: "Being recognized as a playmaker by the Rams tells our students how they can make a difference in their own community. They utilized their social cultural capital to make this happen to benefit all LACC students. We are honored to have the work of LACC students recognized as those of us who work at LACC are so proud to be able to support student success."

The creation of Cubby's Closet goes hand-in-hand with LACC's mission, which is to promote accessible accessible and equitable learning to benefit the diverse and global communities it serves. LACC serves residents in the heart of Los Angeles, and over 80 percent of its students require financial aid or scholarships to pursue their dream of attaining a higher education. 

The college and the LACC Foundation work to provide the financial resources students need to be successful in their education goals, as well as extensive wrap-around services like food, shelter, clothing and case management through the college staff and the foundation's donor's commitments.

"It's a partnership," LACC said. "Natalie believes that the Associated Student Government at LACC aims to empower advocacy for students for their rights and needs, to achieve their goals and become successful no matter what background they come from."

Cubby's Closet supports LACC-enrolled students by enabling them to receive three to four outfits per month. It is a student=run program that relies on donations of both new and gently-used clothing. The college said The Closet has a great need for new packages of underwear and socks and would be pleased to receive gently used coats, beanies and scarves to help students through the winter. Financial gifts can be made at https://donate.laccfoundation.org/donate.

LACC said inspiring change means "making a positive impact for generations" – and it does that through what both the college and the foundation offer. 

"So many of our LACC students have multiple family members who attend the college," the college said. "Motivating students to enroll in courses and complete programs that enable families to achieve economic and social mobility through their educational attainment is to inspire change. By providing food and other wrap-around services, including clothing, the College removes barriers to enable students to change not only their lives, but the lives of their families."

Meanwhile, Goodliffe defines inspiring change by one's actions and the domino effect it hopefully leads to. 

"Inspiring change means that there is proof that the work you put into what you want to accomplish and achieve your goal can happen, no matter what you want to do, and others see what change you have done and hopefully encourage others to do the same," Goodliffe said. 

When it comes to inspiring change in one's own community, LACC points to volunteerism and enrolling in courses at the college as great places to start. 

"The work that is taking place at Los Angeles City College makes a positive change for all members of our community," LACC said. "Together we can remove barriers. Think about helping a community member start or return to school. At LACC, community members can enroll in courses to complete a GED or start on the career pathway to become a nurse, scientist, musician, or even study game design. Together we can lift up and create opportunities to change lives. Get involved with your community. If you are a student, volunteer at your school or get involved with student government so you can be a voice for others said Natalie."

