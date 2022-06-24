Newcomer update: Allen Robinson II

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is wide receiver Allen Robinson II.
How He Got Here: The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson last offseason, and upon that one-year tender expiring earlier this spring, Robinson became an unrestricted free agent. When outside linebacker Von Miller departed and joined the Bills, the Rams pivoted and agreed to terms with Robinson on a 3-year deal on March 17 – the second day of the free agency and the new league year.
What's Next: Refining his role. It's the easy answer, but also the biggest priority. It doesn't seem like there's too much more to do in that regard, though – the Rams learned during OTAs that Robinson is very versatile – so it's just a matter of figuring out the best way to maximize that skillset during training camp. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has excelled having receivers like Robinson as passing targets throughout his career, so it should be a fun connection to watch develop.
Bet You Didn't Know: As one might have guessed because of his ability to make contested catches – and perhaps his occasional tweets about NBA playoff games – Robinson indeed has a background in basketball. At St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., he was a captain of the basketball team.
Quotable: "I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense. His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something – he heard this and thought that, and I'm like, 'That's a great thought.' It's really productive growth for him in our offense." – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on working with Robinson