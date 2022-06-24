Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Allen Robinson II

Jun 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is wide receiver Allen Robinson II.

220624_NewcomerUpdateRobinson_16x9

How He Got Here: The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson last offseason, and upon that one-year tender expiring earlier this spring, Robinson became an unrestricted free agent. When outside linebacker Von Miller departed and joined the Bills, the Rams pivoted and agreed to terms with Robinson on a 3-year deal on March 17 – the second day of the free agency and the new league year.

What's Next: Refining his role. It's the easy answer, but also the biggest priority. It doesn't seem like there's too much more to do in that regard, though – the Rams learned during OTAs that Robinson is very versatile – so it's just a matter of figuring out the best way to maximize that skillset during training camp. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has excelled having receivers like Robinson as passing targets throughout his career, so it should be a fun connection to watch develop.

Bet You Didn't Know: As one might have guessed because of his ability to make contested catches – and perhaps his occasional tweets about NBA playoff games – Robinson indeed has a background in basketball. At St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., he was a captain of the basketball team.

Related Links

Quotable: "I've been very, very impressed with his ability to grasp our offense, his role in our offense. His understanding, even when he might miss something or mess something up, the reason is so sound on why he did something – he heard this and thought that, and I'm like, 'That's a great thought.' It's really productive growth for him in our offense." – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on working with Robinson

Related Content

news

Rams past and present join The Pivot Podcast

Rams legends Eric Dickerson and Andrew Whitworth, plus rookies Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake joined co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast. Here's how you can watch and listen to those episodes.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2021 Draft Class

Whether it's a breakout performance or a career-year, J.B. Long looks at the 2021 Draft Class to examine which players he thinks have the best chance to take that next step for L.A. this season.

news

Newcomer update: Bobby Wagner

With training camp coming up later next month, theRams.com begins a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2022 with linebacker Bobby Wagner.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers

Concluding our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 17 road opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

Andrew Whitworth has "open door invitation" with Rams

Former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will always be welcome to visit his former team in retirement.

news

How lessons from pro football dads impacted current Rams

Whether their fathers' NFL careers happened before or after they were born, the lessons they learned helped shape the Rams' Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Kendall Blanton, Russ Yeast II and Quentin Lake into the pros they are today.

news

"Productive growth" for Allen Robinson II in Rams offense this spring

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II has quickly learned his role in their offense.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 16 home opponent, the Denver Broncos.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2022 Draft Class

In the first installment of this series, J.B. Long examines which rookies are poised to make the biggest on-field impacts for the Rams this season.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 15 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Rams re-sign Travin Howard to 1-year deal

Linebacker Travin Howard is returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertising