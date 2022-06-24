Newcomer update: Allen Robinson II

How He Got Here: The Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson last offseason, and upon that one-year tender expiring earlier this spring, Robinson became an unrestricted free agent. When outside linebacker Von Miller departed and joined the Bills, the Rams pivoted and agreed to terms with Robinson on a 3-year deal on March 17 – the second day of the free agency and the new league year.

What's Next: Refining his role. It's the easy answer, but also the biggest priority. It doesn't seem like there's too much more to do in that regard, though – the Rams learned during OTAs that Robinson is very versatile – so it's just a matter of figuring out the best way to maximize that skillset during training camp. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has excelled having receivers like Robinson as passing targets throughout his career, so it should be a fun connection to watch develop.