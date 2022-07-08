Newcomer update: Quentin Lake

What's Next: Competing for playing time. While the Rams return multiple experienced players at safety this season between Terrell Burgess, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott and a healthy Jordan Fuller, Lake should have the opportunity to get into the rotation unless they decide to use this year as a "redshirt" year like they've done with rookies in years past. As last year showed, you can never have enough depth at that position, so that could also serve as motivation to get Lake some snaps.

Quotable: "This is the best time to get those kinds of guys, right, the guys in the shorts. You get those guys out there that can run around, and you get those guys, you can really evaluate the movement, you can evaluate ball skills, you can evaluate a lot more than you can from the people up front. So it's been really fun watching those guys compete and go at it, and it's been really fun watching the evaluations of (general manager) Les (Snead) and his staff, and our coaching staff, all come to fruition." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the competitiveness between the younger and older defensive backs