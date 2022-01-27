Rams Newsstands in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks to offer free giveaways and prizes to fans leading up to NFC Championship 

In anticipation of the Rams-49ers NFC Conference Championship presented by Audi, fans are invited to visit the Rams pop-up newsstand locations in Inglewood and Thousand Oaks to receive exclusive Rams newspapers, giveaways, prizes, plus meet and greet opportunities with Legends, Cheerleaders and Rampage.

Fans who stop by the Rams newsstands at Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood and The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks can receive autographed mini helmets and footballs, NFC Championship posters, rally towels and more. Additionally, all Rams Season Ticket Members who visit a newsstand location and show their membership card will be gifted an exclusive t-shirt that features Rams players. All giveaways and prizes will be distributed while supplies last.

The NFC West Champion Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Conference Championship on Sunday, January 30 at 3:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX, as well as on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM and in Spanish on Tu Liga 1330 AM.

Below are the newsstand locations Rams fans can visit Friday, Jan.28 and Saturday, Jan. 29:

Randy’s Donuts located at 805 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT. Rams Legend Reggie Doss will be in attendance Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 – 10 a.m. PT.

The Oaks located at 166 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360(Note: located in front of AMC DINE-IN Thousand Oaks 14) on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12 – 6 p.m. PT. Rams Legend Chris Draft will be in attendance Saturday, Jan. 29 from 12 – 2 p.m. PT.