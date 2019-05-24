"This is for life — can't take this from me." – Nickell Robey-Coleman on promises, graduation, and real estate

MS: When you're in those classroom settings, especially as you've become more well-known as an NFL player, do fellow students know who you are?

NRC: (Laughs) Yeah, yeah. And it's kind of funny because you'll be in class and everybody knows who you are, but everybody's just corner-eyeing you. Or some people are bold and they'll just come up to you like, 'Hey Nickell, how ya doing?' And it's cool — I like when people treat me more like that. But the people who are actually nervous or they see me but they're kind of probably scared or nervous to say something — I just try to break the ice by speaking up in class, letting them know that I'm still human. I'm a player, I'm a professional, but I'm also a student as well at that time. So the more they got comfortable with me, the more people were talking. And everybody asked me about the Saints game, everybody asked me about the Super Bowl — so real questions started to pop out after they got pretty familiar with me.

MS: What did you get your degree in and why did you want to go into that course of study?

NRC: Yes, my degree is in policy, planning, and development, and inside of that is real estate development. It's something that I've been wanting to do. I signed up for it from Day 1 when I enrolled at USC. So what I did was, before I picked my degree field, I looked up the top 25 Billionaires. And at that time — in 2010, 2011 — the top 25 billionaires had their hands in real estate development. They didn't all get their degree in it, but that's what they were doing. So I was like, well I'm going for real estate development.

And it just so happened that when I asked my academic advisor, "Does USC have anything in real estate or business?" He said, "We just started a program with the real estate school at USC — which is uncommon in other schools." So I was just like, perfect, I want to go for that.

It was tough, it was strenuous. There's a lot of math, finance, statistics, stuff like that. And at first, I thought, "Man, I don't know how I'm going to get through this. I've got too much dip on my chip." But then I started just communicating with people, just asking questions more, and actually getting involved — going to office hours with the professors. And then once I got ahold of the whole synopsis of the program at USC, it became easier for me and I was like, "OK, got it, so this is the stuff that I'll be doing when I'm done with football. Or I could do it now." So once I got that, real estate became really fun for me. Once you get past the math part and all that, and actually get into the real meat and potatoes — like the land, and commercial real estate, and residential real estate — that's when it got fun. So as time went on, the more fun my courses got.

MS: You own properties already, so how were you able to use your studies to acquire them?

NRC: It's mostly the language. For instance, I've got eight properties. And before I even decided to be part owner in those properties, you've got to look at an analysis — a whole analysis, a pro forma. And at USC, that's what they taught us to do. So once the real estate guys were talking to me about these certain properties, I already kind of knew what was going on like with cap rates, how much something costs, how much something going to be worth in the future — I was already on that.

And once I started speaking their jargon, they were like, "Oh, you're already used to this." I was like, Yeah, I do real estate at USC. So they were like, "Oh, OK, you know it" — stuff like that. That's where it became real cool because we were skipping over things that weren't as important that they would explain. We were actually getting to the real part of the business deal instead of just taking progressive steps, because I was already past that. And that's where my degree came in — I was like, thank God I took this. Because I don't think any regular person — when they look at that, a pro forma or analysis will really understand it. They're gonna be like, "OK, that's cool," and move on.

MS: It sounds like they were talking to you like an average professional athlete instead of a real estate developer.