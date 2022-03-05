Odell Beckham Jr.'s Top Five plays from 2021 season

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.
The series continues with the best of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season in Los Angeles:
5) 54-yard touchdown catch vs. Packers in Week 12
Beckham's first touchdown as a Ram was a beauty, hauling in a deep pass from Stafford near the left sideline and taking it the distance for the touchdown.
4) 40-yard pass completion to Cam Akers vs. Cardinals in Divisional Round
Beckham was a playmaker with the ball in his hands, and not just as a receiver, as this trick play for a big gain showed.
3) 4-yard touchdown catch vs. Cardinals in Divisional Round
Despite little space to work with, Beckham managed to adjust mid-air, high-point the football and land both feet in bounds to score this impressive touchdown.
2) Fourth-down catch vs. Ravens in Week 17
How Beckham managed to hold onto the ball after extending to make the catch, no idea. But the clutch play helped set up the game-winning touchdown – also caught by him – shortly thereafter.
1) 17-yard touchdown catch vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
This play got the Rams their first points of Super Bowl LVI and was accomplished by Beckham making an incredible leaping grab over the defender.