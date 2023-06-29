WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A decade ago, Alliance for Community Empowerment (ACE) was established in response to Canoga Park being identified as an under-served community because of rates of poverty, high school dropouts and a major level of unemployment among ages 14-25 – what is considered transitional aged individuals.

The 501 (c)3 non-profit got its service contract with YouthBuild Charter School of California in 2013, then held its first graduation the following year. Since its establishment, it has helped thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by trauma and poverty.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Fuentes-Miranda's work helping facilitate that programming and assistance is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' fifth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.