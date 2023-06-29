Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

playmakers_2023-michelle-afce16x9

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A decade ago, Alliance for Community Empowerment (ACE) was established in response to Canoga Park being identified as an under-served community because of rates of poverty, high school dropouts and a major level of unemployment among ages 14-25 – what is considered transitional aged individuals.

The 501 (c)3 non-profit got its service contract with YouthBuild Charter School of California in 2013, then held its first graduation the following year. Since its establishment, it has helped thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by trauma and poverty.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michelle Fuentes-Miranda's work helping facilitate that programming and assistance is why she was recently recognized as the Rams' fifth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.

"I am in complete shock," Fuentes-Miranda said. "What an amazing honor. Truly, truly. We love the Rams. We're such fans of the Rams, and you all do a lot of great work and uplift organizations that do meaningful work, and so just to be within this space with other amazing leaders, it's truly an honor."

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

ACE empowers marginalized communities by providing education, workforce development, gang intervention and prevention programming integrated with counseling, mentoring, case management, and other support services for those individuals and families. Those education/vocation programming, personal enrichment and supportive services include:

  • YouthBuild, which offers high school diploma, tutoring, and small classes; work readiness training and placement; college and career preparation, among other services, for ages 16-24.
  • G.R.Y.D. (Gang Reduction and Youth Development) Prevention, which is designed to decrease negative behaviors and promote positive youth development and family support for youth ages 10-14.
  • G.R.Y.D. Intervention, which offers case management services for gang-involved youth ages 14-25.
  • SECTOR, which offers training in advanced manufacturing or construction, life and career goal planning, and job placement, among other services for ages 18 and older.

"Our mission is to empower marginalized communities by providing education workforce development through strategic partnerships and collaborations," Fuentes-Miranda said. "Our overarching goals are to be able to create a space that individuals can come in and rebuild their life, and then turn around and rebuild their communities. And so our organization is a place of healing and empowerment."

Related Links

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

For Fuentes-Miranda, inspiring change means to create an impact that causes a positive domino effect.

"Inspiring change, it's about leaving legacy," Fuentes-Miranda said. "It's one thing to help an individual transform their life, but it turns into legacy when you're inspiring those to turn back and then serve, helping individuals find voice so that they can then advocate for themselves as well as their community."

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Besides taking that approach, Fuentes-Miranda said one can inspire change in their own community by being present and helping those organizations.

"I believe the Rams are doing that by being here, right, and providing space where members within the community feel seen, and the transformation they're making in their life. Your organization being here, it validates that transformation."

back to top

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

The fellowship is a continuation of the team's efforts to strengthen the NFL's diverse talent and provides experience to outstanding coaches from different backgrounds

news

UVA Student-Athletes put Watts Rams coaches to the test

With the help of simulation technology and a unique research partnership, UVA student-athletes put their lived experience and academic knowledge to use supporting a youth football program in Los Angeles.

news

Artist DJ Javier reflects on opportunity to create Monterey Park AAPI mural with Rams

DJ Javier discusses the opportunity to collaborate with the Rams on a project that connects to his roots and community.

news

Director of Project Fatherhood Keith Parker is Rams' fourth 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Keith Parker, Director of Project Fatherhood with Children's Institute, is the Los Angeles Rams' fourth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for his work helping give fathers who grew up facing adversity are provided the tools they need to become the best parent possible.

news

Rams to participate in NFL's Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

This season, the Rams will provide Nonye Ikeanyi from Charles R. Drew University with a one-month clinical rotation working with the team's Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and his staff.

news

Rams & Cedars-Sinai provide free medical physicals for LAUSD student-athletes

The Los Angeles Rams joined forces with Cedars-Sinai to provide free medical physical exams to select Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) varsity high school boys tackle and girls' flag football players.

news

Rams' latest push for AB 796 and regulation of California high school athletic trainers heads to Sacramento

Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and Director of Government Affairs Maria Camacho are headed to Sacramento to continue the push to get California high school athletic trainers properly licensed and certified.

news

Aaron Donald hosts football camp for local youth at Dymally High School in celebration of football field reopening

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive lineman and Super Bowl LVI Champion Aaron Donald hosted a free, coed football camp for more than 200 local youth in grades 2-8 at Mervyn M. Dymally High School, where the Watts Rams play their home games.

news

Rams staff support and mentor local Los Angeles youth in BOSS Program

The Rams supported the Business of Student Success (BOSS) program as they culminated their sixth year mentoring young men throughout the Southern California region.

news

Rams support Second Annual Black Sports Business Symposium

The second annual Black Sports Business Symposium (BSBS), powered by ESPN, was held April 13-15 in Atlanta, GA, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Rams host PLAY 60 Field Day at Brookside Elementary School in Oak Park

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with CalHOPE to host an NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for more than 560 Brookside Elementary School students (grades K-5).

Advertising