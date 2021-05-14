Offseason Opponent Breakdown: Chicago Bears

Changes

The Bears' most notable moves came at quarterback. During the 2020 offseason, they declined Trubisky's fifth-year option in his rookie contract and later let the 2017 No. 2 overall pick walk in free agency. They brought in veteran Andy Dalton on a 1-year deal this offseason, then chose former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields 11th overall in the draft.

Chicago also released former starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. after drafting former Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round.

On defense, the Bears released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller and replaced him with Desmond Trufant on a one-year deal.

Head coach

Matt Nagy is in his fourth season as head coach of the Bears, compiling a 28-20 regular season record through his first three seasons with the franchise. Chicago has qualified for the playoffs twice so far during Nagy's tenure.

What to watch for

Rams defense vs. whoever starts at quarterback for the Bears

Will the Rams see Dalton or Fields under center in Week 1?

Both quarterbacks have different skillsets, with Fields' mobility perhaps offering more upside. However, as talented as Fields is, letting him loose against reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and the league's reigning No. 1 defense may not be the wisest way to help him learn on the job unless the Bears are comfortable with a trial-by-fire approach.. So in that context, it wouldn't come as a shock if Dalton started against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.