Offseason Outlook: Joyner, Rams in similar spot entering 2019 offseason

But should Joyner not be back, the Rams have a few potential players who could step in at free safety. Blake Countess is the most prominent of those players, as he's played in spot duty at the position over the last couple years. Countess started the Week 17 matchup against San Francisco and intercepted quarterback Nick Mullens in the first quarter. Countess, however, is a restricted free agent, which means there's no guarantee he'll be back — even if it is likely given that restricted designation.