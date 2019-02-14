Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason Outlook: Joyner, Rams in similar spot entering 2019 offseason

Feb 13, 2019 at 04:40 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Just over a year ago, Los Angeles had to make a significant decision on whom they would use either the franchise or transition tag.

At the time, the Rams had both wide receiver Sammy Watkins and safety Lamarcus Joyner on its radar as upcoming free agents that they would like to keep. With Watkins, Los Angeles had traded its second-round pick in the 2018 draft to acquire the former No. 4 overall pick. And Watkins was a significant part of the offensive success in 2017, leading the team with eight receiving touchdowns.

Joyner had successfully made the switch to free safety in his first year under coordinator Wade Phillips after spending the first three years of his career as a slot corner. A Rams second-round pick back in 2014, Joyner enjoyed a breakout season in 2017, tying for the team lead with three interceptions while playing 12 games. He also had nine passes defensed and a forced fumble.

As you know, the Rams chose to place the franchise tag on Joyner, letting Watkins hit free agency. It's safe to say things worked out well for all parties on that front, as Watkins signed a lucrative deal with Kansas City while L.A. kept Joyner for 2018 and then traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, signing him to a six-year contract extension.

Joyner finished 2018 playing in 15 regular-season games, registering one interception, three passes defensed, a sack, and a fumble recovery.

But as the calendar advances toward March, the Rams are in a similar situation with Joyner to last year, as he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in mid-March.

021319_Joyner1

The Rams could once again place the franchise tag on Joyner, which would not be an unprecedented move. The team used consecutive franchise tags on Trumaine Johnson from 2016-2017 before the corner signed with the Jets in free agency last year. Such a move would put Joyner on another one-year deal for 2019.

L.A. could also use the transition tag with Joyner, which would give the club the ability to match any deal the safety would reach on the open market.

There's also the possibility that L.A. could simply re-sign Joyner to a long-term deal — either before or after the opening of free agency.

021319_Joyner_McVay

But should Joyner not be back, the Rams have a few potential players who could step in at free safety. Blake Countess is the most prominent of those players, as he's played in spot duty at the position over the last couple years. Countess started the Week 17 matchup against San Francisco and intercepted quarterback Nick Mullens in the first quarter. Countess, however, is a restricted free agent, which means there's no guarantee he'll be back — even if it is likely given that restricted designation.

Marqui Christian could also be an internal option, as he played in a number of Los Angeles' defensive sub packages throughout the year.

Otherwise, the safety market in free agency is expected to be fairly robust — headlined by one of the best in the game, Earl Thomas.

Related Content

news

Cornerback set to be a strength again for Rams in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will have greater depth at cornerback after several players capitalized on their opportunities. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for the Rams and offensive lineman Austin Blythe in 2020? 

Austin Blythe helped stabilize the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line in 2019. Now, he's scheduled to become a free agent. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Eric Weddle and the Rams in 2020?

Safety Eric Weddle wants remain with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, but also understands L.A. could move on to younger options in the secondary to replace him. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Dante Fowler Jr. set to enter free agency for the second time in as many years

What are the options for outside linebacker Dante Fowler and the Los Angeles Rams as Fowler prepares for free agency for the second straight year?
news

Offseason Outlook: Rams LT Andrew Whitworth set to enter free agency

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is set to become an unrestricted free agent but expressed a desire to return to the team.  
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Rams LB Cory Littleton as he enters free agency? 

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton has developed into a key piece of their defense but is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.
news

Offseason Outlook: Rams DL Michael Brockers set to enter free agency

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers said prior to the season finale that he would like to continue with as a Los Angeles Ram. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Longest-tenured Ram Rodger Saffold enters free agency

LG Rodger Saffold said after Super Bowl LIII that he would like to continue as a Ram next season and beyond. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Dante Fowler as he heads to free agency?

Los Angeles acquired OLB Dante Fowler at the trading deadline and he had a significant impact on the team's run to Super Bowl LIII.
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for L.A. if Andrew Whitworth retires?

LT Andrew Whitworth has said he plans on making a decision as to whether or not he'll retire before the new league year on March 13. 
news

Offseason Outlook: With Talib and Peters, Rams have answers at outside CB for 2019

For the first time in a few years, the Rams enter the offseason without questions for at outside cornerback as both Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters are under contract for 2019.
news

Offseason Outlook: Rams in good shape at WR with Cooks, Woods leading the way

Just over a year ago, the Rams traded for WR Brandin Cooks. Now they're enjoying a stabilized receiving corps entering the 2019 offseason. 
Advertising