Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Dante Fowler as he heads to free agency?

Feb 21, 2019 at 01:00 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

When Los Angeles traded a conditional 2019 third-round pick and 2020 fifth-round pick for outside linebacker Dante Fowler back in October, the idea was to acquire an edge-rushing presence that could make a significant difference in clinching the division and making a significant playoff run.

After eight regular-season games and three postseason contests, it's safe to say Fowler made a real impact on the 2018 Rams.

The former No. 3 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft picked up 2.0 sacks in the regular season, along with a pass defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, four tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits. And he kept up the production once the calendar hit January and February, making 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and three QB hits in the postseason.

But now, the Rams and Fowler have a decision to make. Fowler is slated to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 13. And given how pass-rushing talent is always at a premium in the NFL, he could receive a fairly lucrative deal on the open market.

So what are the options?

Los Angeles could place a tag on Fowler — either the transition tag, non-exclusive franchise tag, or exclusive franchise tag. The transition tag would allow the Rams to match any offer Fowler receives on the open market. The non-exclusive franchise tag would allow Fowler to negotiate with other teams, but if he reached a deal with another team, it would ow the Rams significant compensation to sign Fowler. And the exclusive franchise tag would prevent Fowler from negotiating with other teams.

PHOTOS: Best of defensive line and linebackers

Check out the top photos of the Los Angeles Rams defensive line and linebackers from the 2018 season.

(95) Ethan Westbrooks, (99) Aaron Donald, (58) Cory Littleton, (90) Michael Brockers, (52) Ramik Wilson, (50) Samson Ebukam, and (20) Lamarcus Joyner of the Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the defense huddle and line up against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 80

(95) Ethan Westbrooks, (99) Aaron Donald, (58) Cory Littleton, (90) Michael Brockers, (52) Ramik Wilson, (50) Samson Ebukam, and (20) Lamarcus Joyner of the Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the defense huddle and line up against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 34-0 victory over the Cardinals in an NFL Week 2 football game, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 80

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Inside linebacker #26 Mark Barron of The Los Angeles Rams before the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)
4 / 80

Inside linebacker #26 Mark Barron of The Los Angeles Rams before the 33-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL season game five match, at CenturyLink field, on October 7, 2018, in Seattle Washington. (Daniel Bowyer/Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammate (50) Samson Ebukam after a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammate (50) Samson Ebukam after a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Oakland Raiders and celebrates with (99) Aaron Donald during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 80

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass against the Oakland Raiders and celebrates with (99) Aaron Donald during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos and celebrates during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos and celebrates during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders along with (95) Ethan Westbrooks during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 80

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams sacks Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders along with (95) Ethan Westbrooks during the Rams 33-13 victory against the Raiders in a Week 1 NFL Monday Night Football football game, Monday, September 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis/© Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos and celebrates with (93) Ndamukong Suh during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos and celebrates with (93) Ndamukong Suh during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and celebrates with (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 80

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and celebrates with (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
(56) Dante Fowler, (58) Cory Littleton, (59) Micah Kiser, (53) Justin Lawler, (50) Samson Ebukam, (26) Mark Barron, (52) Ramik Wilson, coach Joe Barry and coach Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams pose with the George Halas trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 80

(56) Dante Fowler, (58) Cory Littleton, (59) Micah Kiser, (53) Justin Lawler, (50) Samson Ebukam, (26) Mark Barron, (52) Ramik Wilson, coach Joe Barry and coach Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams pose with the George Halas trophy in the locker room after the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
16 / 80

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Leviís Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
17 / 80

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Leviís Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) CJ Bethard of the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) CJ Bethard of the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Leviís Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
19 / 80

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Leviís Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
20 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
21 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald and Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a sack versus the San Francisco 49ers as the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Leviís Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
22 / 80

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald and Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a sack versus the San Francisco 49ers as the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Leviís Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
23 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Matt Longacre (96) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
24 / 80

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Matt Longacre (96) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams jumps on a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 80

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams jumps on a fumble against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 36-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season football game, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
27 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers and celebrates during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers and celebrates during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Outside linebacker (58) Cory LIttleton of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 54-51 in an NFL Week 11 game, Monday, November 19, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
29 / 80

Outside linebacker (58) Cory LIttleton of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 54-51 in an NFL Week 11 game, Monday, November 19, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
30 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker (58) Cory LIttleton of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 54-51 in an NFL Week 11 game, Monday, November 19, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
31 / 80

Outside linebacker (58) Cory LIttleton of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 54-51 in an NFL Week 11 game, Monday, November 19, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
32 / 80

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker (58) Cory LIttleton, Outside linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. and Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a touchdown though overturned on the next play versus the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 54-51 in an NFL Week 11 game, Monday, November 19, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
33 / 80

Outside linebacker (58) Cory LIttleton, Outside linebacker (56) Dante Fowler Jr. and Outside linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a touchdown though overturned on the next play versus the Kansas City Chiefs on a Monday Night Football matchup at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 54-51 in an NFL Week 11 game, Monday, November 19, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) celebrate a sack during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
34 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) celebrate a sack during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (90) Michael BRockers of the Los Angeles Rams raises his arms against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
35 / 80

Defensive tackle (90) Michael BRockers of the Los Angeles Rams raises his arms against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrate a sack during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
36 / 80

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrate a sack during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
37 / 80

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) Russell Wilson the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
38 / 80

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) Russell Wilson the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (95) and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
39 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (95) and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
40 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (56) celebrate during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
41 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (56) celebrate during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass after (50) Samson Ebukam hits Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs' hand during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
42 / 80

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass after (50) Samson Ebukam hits Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs' hand during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates (32) Troy Hill and (99) Aaron Donald against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
43 / 80

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates (32) Troy Hill and (99) Aaron Donald against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58), defensive end Aaron Donald (99), and defensive end Michael Brockers (90) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)
44 / 80

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58), defensive end Aaron Donald (99), and defensive end Michael Brockers (90) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday December 16th, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/NFL)

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
(90) Michael Brockers, (93) Ndamukong Suh, and (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams get dressed in the locker room before the Rams 6-15 loss to the Bears in an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
45 / 80

(90) Michael Brockers, (93) Ndamukong Suh, and (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams get dressed in the locker room before the Rams 6-15 loss to the Bears in an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
46 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
47 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/2018 Los Angeles Rams
Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
48 / 80

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler and defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
49 / 80

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler and defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
50 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (26) Mark Barron of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
51 / 80

Linebacker (26) Mark Barron of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (95) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
52 / 80

Defensive tackle (95) Ethan Westbrooks of the Los Angeles Rams lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and causes a fumble during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
53 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and causes a fumble during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Outside linebacker (96) Matt Longacre and Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 48-32 in an NFL Week 17 game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
54 / 80

Outside linebacker (96) Matt Longacre and Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Rams win 48-32 in an NFL Week 17 game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Outside linebacker #50 Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams stops a pass during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL season game eleven match , on November 19, 2018. (Photo By: Daniel Bowyer / Rams)
55 / 80

Outside linebacker #50 Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams stops a pass during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL season game eleven match , on November 19, 2018. (Photo By: Daniel Bowyer / Rams)

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald and linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 6-15 loss to the Bears in an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
56 / 80

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald and linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams against the Chicago Bears during the Rams 6-15 loss to the Bears in an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive line coach Bill Johnson and Thad Bogardus of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (50) Samson Ebukam, (92) Tanzel Smart, (95) Ethan Westbrooks, (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day, (99) Aaron Donald, (93) Ndamukong Suh, (96) Matt Longacre, (90) Michael Brockers, (94) John Franklin-Myers, and (56) Dante Fowler in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
57 / 80

Defensive line coach Bill Johnson and Thad Bogardus of the Los Angeles Rams pose with (50) Samson Ebukam, (92) Tanzel Smart, (95) Ethan Westbrooks, (69) Sebastian Joseph-Day, (99) Aaron Donald, (93) Ndamukong Suh, (96) Matt Longacre, (90) Michael Brockers, (94) John Franklin-Myers, and (56) Dante Fowler in the locker room after the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 30th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
58 / 80

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) during an NFL game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 30th, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams stands with teammates (99) Aaron Donald, (93) Ndamukong Suh, (56) Dante Fowler, (26) Mark Barron, (58) Cory Littleton, and (43) John Johnson III against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
59 / 80

Defensive tackle (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams stands with teammates (99) Aaron Donald, (93) Ndamukong Suh, (56) Dante Fowler, (26) Mark Barron, (58) Cory Littleton, and (43) John Johnson III against the New Orleans Saints during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
60 / 80

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
61 / 80

Linebacker (58) Cory Littleton of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 48-32 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 17 regular season football game, Sunday, December 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
JL7_5823
62 / 80
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) takes the field prior to an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
63 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers (90) takes the field prior to an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93), defensive end Michael Brockers (90), and linebacker Dante Fowler (56) sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
64 / 80

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93), defensive end Michael Brockers (90), and linebacker Dante Fowler (56) sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints on January 20th, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) celebrate a stop during an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
65 / 80

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) celebrate a stop during an NFL Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on January 12th, 2019at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO/RAMS/HIRO UENO
Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams pumps up the crowd against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
66 / 80

Defensive end (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams pumps up the crowd against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
67 / 80

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 30-22 victory over the Cowboys in a Divisional Playoff NFL football game, Sunday, January 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
(99) Aaron donald and (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a turnover by the New Orleans Saints in overtime during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
68 / 80

(99) Aaron donald and (56) Dante Fowler of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a turnover by the New Orleans Saints in overtime during the Rams 26-23 victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
69 / 80

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) celebrates an interception from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
70 / 80

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton (58) celebrates an interception from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (56) celebrate during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
71 / 80

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and outside linebacker Dante Fowler (56) celebrate during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
72 / 80

Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams faces off against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams win 34-0 in an NFL Week 02 game, Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams
HU002836
73 / 80
HIRO UENO
JL7_5858
74 / 80
Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates with (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
75 / 80

Defensive tackle (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates with (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
76 / 80

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts a pass and runs for a touchdown and celebrates with teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Rams 54-51 victory over the Chiefs in an NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football game, Monday, November 19, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Jeff Lewis
DB1_9675
77 / 80
JL7_5767
78 / 80
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
79 / 80

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL Super Bowl LIII football game on Sunday, Feb 3, 2019 in Atlanta. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

Hiro Ueno
HU002921
80 / 80
HIRO UENO
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

If Fowler received a tag and signed it, he would be under a one-year contract with L.A. Plus, the team would have until July 15 to sign Fowler to a long-term deal.

The Rams could also re-sign Fowler either before or after the start of free agency to keep him in the fold on a multi-year deal.

If Fowler departs, the Rams do have some potential internal options for edge rusher heading into 2019. One would be 2018 fifth-round pick Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who did not see the field as a rookie after suffering a foot injury during the offseason program and staying on the physically unable to perform list until midway through the regular season. Rising second-year players Trevon Young and Justin Lawler could also make an impact at the outside linebacker position.

Los Angeles will also have Morgan Fox returning from injury in 2019. Before suffering an ACL tear during OTAs in 2018, Fox was slated to be a significant part of the Rams' defensive rotation at outside linebacker. Depending on his recovery, he could once again be a big part of the plan once the offseason program begins.

Related Content

news

Cornerback set to be a strength again for Rams in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will have greater depth at cornerback after several players capitalized on their opportunities. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for the Rams and offensive lineman Austin Blythe in 2020? 

Austin Blythe helped stabilize the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line in 2019. Now, he's scheduled to become a free agent. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Eric Weddle and the Rams in 2020?

Safety Eric Weddle wants remain with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, but also understands L.A. could move on to younger options in the secondary to replace him. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Dante Fowler Jr. set to enter free agency for the second time in as many years

What are the options for outside linebacker Dante Fowler and the Los Angeles Rams as Fowler prepares for free agency for the second straight year?
news

Offseason Outlook: Rams LT Andrew Whitworth set to enter free agency

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth is set to become an unrestricted free agent but expressed a desire to return to the team.  
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Rams LB Cory Littleton as he enters free agency? 

Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton has developed into a key piece of their defense but is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.
news

Offseason Outlook: Rams DL Michael Brockers set to enter free agency

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers said prior to the season finale that he would like to continue with as a Los Angeles Ram. 
news

Offseason Outlook: Longest-tenured Ram Rodger Saffold enters free agency

LG Rodger Saffold said after Super Bowl LIII that he would like to continue as a Ram next season and beyond. 
news

Offseason Outlook: What are the options for L.A. if Andrew Whitworth retires?

LT Andrew Whitworth has said he plans on making a decision as to whether or not he'll retire before the new league year on March 13. 
news

Offseason Outlook: With Talib and Peters, Rams have answers at outside CB for 2019

For the first time in a few years, the Rams enter the offseason without questions for at outside cornerback as both Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters are under contract for 2019.
news

Offseason Outlook: Rams in good shape at WR with Cooks, Woods leading the way

Just over a year ago, the Rams traded for WR Brandin Cooks. Now they're enjoying a stabilized receiving corps entering the 2019 offseason. 
Advertising