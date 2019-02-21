Offseason Outlook: What are the options for Dante Fowler as he heads to free agency?

If Fowler received a tag and signed it, he would be under a one-year contract with L.A. Plus, the team would have until July 15 to sign Fowler to a long-term deal.

The Rams could also re-sign Fowler either before or after the start of free agency to keep him in the fold on a multi-year deal.

If Fowler departs, the Rams do have some potential internal options for edge rusher heading into 2019. One would be 2018 fifth-round pick Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who did not see the field as a rookie after suffering a foot injury during the offseason program and staying on the physically unable to perform list until midway through the regular season. Rising second-year players Trevon Young and Justin Lawler could also make an impact at the outside linebacker position.