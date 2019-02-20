Offseason Outlook: What are the options for L.A. if Andrew Whitworth retires?

When looking at the Rams since the start of 2017, there may not be a single player who has made more of an impact on and off the field than left tackle Andrew Whitworth.

He is unquestionably one of the most important leaders in the Rams locker room, and helps set the standard with his high level of play down in and down out. You also may have noticed how he's nearly always the first one on the field from the sideline when the offense takes over a possession, sprinting to where the rest of the team will huddle.