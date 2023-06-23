Offseason position reset: Defensive back

What's next

Preparing second-year players for bigger roles. Los Angeles hit defensive back hard in the 2022 NFL Draft, accounting for four of its eight selections. Ramsey, Long, Hill and safety Taylor Rapp are gone, which means more will be asked of players like Derion Kendrick, Russ Yeast and Cobie Durant. Kendrick and Durant both showed promise in their rookie seasons, and Yeast was among the many young players praised by coaches for maximizing the opportunities they received late last season. Their development this offseason will play a major role in how the Rams' secondary performs in 2023.