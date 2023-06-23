Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

Jun 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program wrapped and training camp coming up in late July, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.

Up next: Defensive back.

Key offseason moves

  • Drafted Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson in the sixth round of this year's draft. Cornerback was expected to be addressed at some point given the offseason departures of Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Troy Hill, and Los Angeles did so by selecting Hodges-Tomlinson on Day 3.
  • Traded Ramsey to the Dolphins. As part of their more disciplined approach this season to engineer a healthier salary cap situation for the future, Ramsey was dealt to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.
  • Claimed Vincent Gray off waivers. Gray signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan last year, then spent his rookie season on the practice squad before joining the Rams this spring.

Who's under contract

**4 - DB Jordan Fuller**

Jordan Fuller

#4 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 203 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

2022 stats: 12 total tackles and one forced fumble in three games (one start). (Limited to that many because of hamstring injury.)

**21 - S Russ Yeast**

Russ Yeast

#2 DB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Kansas State

2022 stats: Completed 53 of 88 pass attempts for 483 yards with two touchdowns against four interceptions while starting in two of the four games he played in.

**37 - S Quentin Lake** Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

Quentin Lake

#37 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: UCLA

2022 stats: 10 total tackles, one sack and one pass breakup in nine games.

**25 - S Jason Taylor II**

Jason Taylor II

#25 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State

2022 stats: 99 total tackles, six interceptions, seven pass breakups in 13 games in his final season at Oklahoma State.

**39 - S Quindell Johnson**

Quindell Johnson

#39 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Memphis

2022 stats: 77 total tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 12 games in his final season at Memphis.

**43 - S Rashad Torrence II**

Rashad Torrence II

#43 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 193 lbs
  • College: Florida

2022 stats: 84 total tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 12 games in his final season at Florida.

**34 - S Tanner Ingle**

Tanner Ingle

#34 S

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 179 lbs
  • College: North Carolina State

2022 stats: 83 total tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups in 13 games in his final season at N.C. State.

Richard LeCounte III

#26 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: Georgia

2022 stats: Did not record any stats after being signed to the Rams' practice squad in late December.

**24 - CB Timarcus Davis**

Timarcus Davis

#24 CB

  • College: Arizona State

2022 stats: 14 total tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in his final season at Arizona State.

**20 - CB Tyon Davis**

Tyon Davis

#20 CB

  • College: Tulsa

2022 stats: 54 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions while playing in all 12 games (starting 11) in his final season at Tulsa.

**38 - CB Jordan Jones**

Jordan Jones

#38 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 186 lbs
  • College: Rhode Island

2022 stats: 15 passes defended, three interceptions and 32 total tackles in 11 games in his final season at Rhode Island.

**6 - CB Derion Kendrick**

Derion Kendrick

#1 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Georgia

2022 stats: 43 total tackles and four pass breakups in 15 games played (six starts).

**41 - WR Cameron McCutcheon**

Cameron McCutcheon

#41 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: Western Carolina

2022 stats: 32 total tackles, four pass breakups, one forced fumble in 11 games in his final season at Western Carolina.

**14 - CB Cobie Durant**

Cobie Durant

#14 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: South Carolina State

2022 stats: 22 total tackles, three interceptions (one returned for touchdown), five passes defensed and one sack in 13 games (one start).

Vincent Gray

#36 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Michigan

2022 stats: Did not record any stats having spent the entire season on the Saints' practice squad.

Shaun Jolly

#22 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: Appalachian State

2022 stats: Played in two games but did not record any stats.

**31 - DB Robert Rochell**

Robert Rochell

#8 DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Central Arkansas

2022 stats: five total tackles and one fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games.

**6 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson**

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

#6 CB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: TCU

2022 stats: 50 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defensed, and one forced fumble in 15 games in his final season at TCU.

What's next

Preparing second-year players for bigger roles. Los Angeles hit defensive back hard in the 2022 NFL Draft, accounting for four of its eight selections. Ramsey, Long, Hill and safety Taylor Rapp are gone, which means more will be asked of players like Derion Kendrick, Russ Yeast and Cobie Durant. Kendrick and Durant both showed promise in their rookie seasons, and Yeast was among the many young players praised by coaches for maximizing the opportunities they received late last season. Their development this offseason will play a major role in how the Rams' secondary performs in 2023.

