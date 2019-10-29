One 'Hekk' of a cook: Off field hobbies with Johnny Hekker

Q: What's your favorite food to cook and your favorite person to cook for?

A: "Anything that my son will eat, but I love cooking for my wife. My wife is super smart, super nutritious, so she's always buying great items to cook with. She's always down to eat whatever I make. Usually, it will be something healthy, like vegetables, for my wife."

Q: Why do you like to cook?

A: "I like to cook because it's an art form because you can never make the same thing, exactly the same way. Cooking for people is fun and I get to put a little love into it. It's a fun hobby and it's kind of therapeutic to put stuff together and know what you are putting into your body at the same time, making informed decisions about what you're making on a nutrient level."

Q: How'd you get into cooking?

A: "I got into cooking because my older brother likes to cook. He was in college and cooking for himself a lot and I thought it was cool. He told me in college that you have to cook for yourself a lot. He cooked different cuisines from different things. I've always been a huge fan of The Cooking Channel and The Food Network."

Q: Favorite Show?

A: "If Chopped is on, I'm watching Chopped."

Q: Favorite chef?

A: "Bucket list hangout is probably Bobby Flay."

Q: Do you cook regularly?

A: "So, we have an arrangement at home, whoever cooks doesn't clean up. That's another big proponent of why I like to cook. I cook, then my wife has to clean the dishes. It makes it fun and shows my son all the food we eat isn't coming from a restaurant. We can make fresh, fun stuff to eat right at home."

Q: If you had to cook one meal for the whole team, what would it be?