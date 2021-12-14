Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams place Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, JuJu Hughes, Alaric Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jonah Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 list; activate Tyler Higbee off list

Dec 14, 2021 at 01:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday placed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive back ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿, tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿, defensive back ﻿JuJu Hughes﻿, tackle ﻿AJ Jackson﻿, nose tackle ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, and practice squad defensive end ﻿Jonah Williams﻿ on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Rams also activated tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ off of the list.

Beckham, Burgess, Hopkins, Hughes, Jackson, Joseph-Day and Williams join running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿, cornerback ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿, tackle ﻿Rob Havenstein﻿ and cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Advertising