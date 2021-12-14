Rams place Odell Beckham Jr., Terrell Burgess, Brycen Hopkins, JuJu Hughes, Alaric Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jonah Williams on Reserve/COVID-19 list; activate Tyler Higbee off list

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday placed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back JuJu Hughes, tackle AJ Jackson, nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, and practice squad defensive end Jonah Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Rams also activated tight end Tyler Higbee off of the list.
Beckham, Burgess, Hopkins, Hughes, Jackson, Joseph-Day and Williams join running back Darrell Henderson Jr., cornerback Dont'e Deayon, tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not allowed to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.