Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Four Rams land on Pro Football Network's 2022 Top 100 players list

Jul 28, 2022 at 05:09 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The summer marks a popular time for annual player rankings, and this year is no different.

Pro Football Network on Thursday completed its reveal of its Top 100 players heading into the 2022 NFL season, with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all landing on it.

Donald checked in at No. 1 coming off a 2021 season in which he was named to his eight-consecutive Pro Bowl and being selected First Team All-Pro for the seventh-straight season. He led the rams with 12.5 sacks in the regular season for his fifth-consecutive season in double digits, and added another six during Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run.

Ramsey wasn't far behind Donald at No. 6, the highest-ranked defensive back on the list. He was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and received his third First-Team All-Pro selection after matching his career-high in interceptions with four while adding 77 total tackles and 16 pass breakups in 2021.

Kupp arrived at No. 18 after authoring the fourth triple-crown-winning season since 1970 with an NFL-best 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named Super Bowl LVI MVP after logging eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford rounded out the group at No. 81. In 2021, he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His passing yards set a new franchise record, while his 41 passing touchdowns tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record.

The complete rankings can be viewed here.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Leonard Floyd and Allen Robinson II react to Day 4 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Allen Robinson II's press conferences following Day 4 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cam Akers and Bobby Wagner react to Day 3 of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, running back Cam Akers and linebacker Bobby Wagner's press conferences following Day 3 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive lineman and captain Tyoka Jackson

After more than a decade-long career in the NFL, former Rams defensive lineman Tyoka Jackson looks back at some special seasons, a Super Bowl appearance, and what it meant to be a captain on a team full of stars.

news

Jalen Ramsey turns to being extension of coaching staff while role in training camp practices remains limited

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey is embracing his role as an extra coach during training camp practices while taking cautious approach

news

Matthew Stafford on board with Rams taking smart approach to his throwing workload during training camp

Though it's likely different from what he's used to, quarterback Matthew Stafford is going with the process the Rams have mapped out for his workload during training camp.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford talk start of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences following Day 1 of Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't put on PUP list

After initially expecting to place defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Rams head coach Sean McVay explains why the team was able to avoid doing so.

news

From the Podium: Greg Gaines, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, Justin Hollins, Van Jefferson and A'Shawn Robinson talk start of Training Camp 2022

Key quotes and notes from defensive lineman Greg Gaines, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, center Brian Allen, linebacker Justin Hollins, wide receiver Van Jefferson and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's training camp arrival press conferences.

news

Countdown to Camp: Intriguing possibilities for Rams wide receivers in 2022 between returnees and new additions

Previewing the wide receivers heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Jalen Ramsey, Travin Howard, Quentin Lake and Kyren Williams to be placed on Physically Unable to Perform list

Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Travin Howard, safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

news

Countdown to Camp: Tight ends carry depth into 2022

Previewing the tight end position heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

Advertising