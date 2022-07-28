Four Rams land on Pro Football Network's 2022 Top 100 players list

The summer marks a popular time for annual player rankings, and this year is no different.
Pro Football Network on Thursday completed its reveal of its Top 100 players heading into the 2022 NFL season, with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all landing on it.
Donald checked in at No. 1 coming off a 2021 season in which he was named to his eight-consecutive Pro Bowl and being selected First Team All-Pro for the seventh-straight season. He led the rams with 12.5 sacks in the regular season for his fifth-consecutive season in double digits, and added another six during Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run.
Ramsey wasn't far behind Donald at No. 6, the highest-ranked defensive back on the list. He was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and received his third First-Team All-Pro selection after matching his career-high in interceptions with four while adding 77 total tackles and 16 pass breakups in 2021.
Kupp arrived at No. 18 after authoring the fourth triple-crown-winning season since 1970 with an NFL-best 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was named Super Bowl LVI MVP after logging eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
Stafford rounded out the group at No. 81. In 2021, he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His passing yards set a new franchise record, while his 41 passing touchdowns tied Kurt Warner's single-season franchise record.
The complete rankings can be viewed here.