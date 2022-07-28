Four Rams land on Pro Football Network's 2022 Top 100 players list

Pro Football Network on Thursday completed its reveal of its Top 100 players heading into the 2022 NFL season, with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford , wide receiver Cooper Kupp , defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald all landing on it.

Donald checked in at No. 1 coming off a 2021 season in which he was named to his eight-consecutive Pro Bowl and being selected First Team All-Pro for the seventh-straight season. He led the rams with 12.5 sacks in the regular season for his fifth-consecutive season in double digits, and added another six during Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run.