Matthew Stafford becomes first player in NFL history to throw for 20,000-plus career passing yards with two different teams

DENVER – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's NFL milestones keep adding up.
Last week, Stafford passed Phillip Rivers for the sixth-most career passing touchdowns in NFL history. This week, Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 20,000 career passing yards with two different teams.
On Sunday night against the Broncos on 3rd-and-11 with 8:16 left in the first half, Stafford completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield that put him at exactly 20,000 passing yards as a Ram. He is currently fourth in franchise history in passing yards for Los Angeles.
Stafford passed 20,000 yards with the Lions in 2014. He is the all-time leading passer in Lions history with 45,109 passing yards after spending 12 seasons in Detroit from 2009 to 2020.