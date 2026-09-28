 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford becomes first player in NFL history to throw for 20,000-plus career passing yards with two different teams

Sep 27, 2026 at 09:35 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

DENVER – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's NFL milestones keep adding up.

Last week, Stafford passed Phillip Rivers for the sixth-most career passing touchdowns in NFL history. This week, Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 20,000 career passing yards with two different teams.

On Sunday night against the Broncos on 3rd-and-11 with 8:16 left in the first half, Stafford completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield that put him at exactly 20,000 passing yards as a Ram. He is currently fourth in franchise history in passing yards for Los Angeles.

Stafford passed 20,000 yards with the Lions in 2014. He is the all-time leading passer in Lions history with 45,109 passing yards after spending 12 seasons in Detroit from 2009 to 2020.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Josh Wallace recap Rams narrow loss to Broncos on Sunday Night Football

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Josh Wallace gave their thoughts on the Rams' 30-26 loss to the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Broncos 30-26 on Sunday Night Football

Teams trade rallies late in wild fourth quarter, but Broncos hold on for win in Denver.

news

Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell among Rams' inactives for Sunday Night Football at Broncos in Week 3

Inactives for Rams-Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 3.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen to and live stream Sunday Night Football Week 3

How to watch, listen and stream the Rams' Week 3 matchup at the Broncos on Sept. 27.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Sept. 26, prior to Week 3.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams at the Broncos in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 3 game at the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, presented by The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani (CallJacob.com).

news

The path that led to Wesley Bailey's first career NFL sack against Giants

Rams outside linebacker Wesley Bailey went from an undrafted free agent, to making the initial 53-man roster, to recording his first career NFL sack against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

news

Leading the NFL in passes defensed entering Week 3, Trent McDuffie and Quentin Lake credit calm demeanor, maximizing opportunities and trust in teammates

Rams safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Trent McDuffie's playmaking through the first two games of the 2026 season is a credit to themselves and those around them in the secondary.

news

Rams Injury Report, Week 3 at Broncos: Puka Nacua and Kam Kinchens doubtful for Sunday Night Football

The final injury report for Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Rams and the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

news

Kyren Williams and Blake Corum's relationship off the field building fuel on the field

With Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum splitting carries through two games, their off-field bond growing this offseason is showing up in how they motivate each other on the field during the 2026 season.

news

Mile High Showdown: Rams and Broncos set for Sunday Night Football Tilt | Game Preview

J.B. Long explores how tight end Terrance Ferguson can build off his breakout performance, details how defensive end Aaron Donald and the d-line match up against one of the NFL's best O-lines and how both teams' reloaded rosters will be tested in Week 3.

Advertising