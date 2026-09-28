Matthew Stafford becomes first player in NFL history to throw for 20,000-plus career passing yards with two different teams

DENVER – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's NFL milestones keep adding up.

Last week, Stafford passed Phillip Rivers for the sixth-most career passing touchdowns in NFL history. This week, Stafford became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 20,000 career passing yards with two different teams.

On Sunday night against the Broncos on 3rd-and-11 with 8:16 left in the first half, Stafford completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield that put him at exactly 20,000 passing yards as a Ram. He is currently fourth in franchise history in passing yards for Los Angeles.