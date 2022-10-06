From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Rams' pass rush, getting Allen Robinson II more involved

"This offense, we know is kind of always built through the 'F' (receiver) and it's on us to create, continue to create, make creative decisions to get (Robinson) in spots to where we can get him the football." – Coen

After Robinson saw six targets to Cooper Kupp's 19 and Tyler Higbee's 14 last wee, the Rams know they need to work to find solutions to get Robinson more involved.

Even with some of the coverage structures presented by the 49ers and Bills, as examples, "you've got to be able to move him around a little bit," Coen said.