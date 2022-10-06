From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Rams' pass rush, getting Allen Robinson II more involved

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media prior to Thursday's practice, discussing the Rams' pass rush, wide receiver Allen Robinson II's involvement, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Our pass rush just in general has to pick up. It was a big topic for us this week." – Morris
- Asked how he feels about how the Rams' edge rushers have performed so far, Morris pointed to the team's pass rush as a whole needing to be better.
- When things like a four-man rush get going, it helps create more opportunities for pass-rushers to be disruptive and make plays, according to Morris.
"This offense, we know is kind of always built through the 'F' (receiver) and it's on us to create, continue to create, make creative decisions to get (Robinson) in spots to where we can get him the football." – Coen
- After Robinson saw six targets to Cooper Kupp's 19 and Tyler Higbee's 14 last wee, the Rams know they need to work to find solutions to get Robinson more involved.
- Even with some of the coverage structures presented by the 49ers and Bills, as examples, "you've got to be able to move him around a little bit," Coen said.
"He's a good football player. He make a lot of plays." – Donald
- Donald views Parsons as both a playmaker and productive player, showing that last year and also having early success this season.
- The 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons has 14 total tackles, 9 QB hits and 4 sacks through the first four weeks of the 2022 season.