RAMblings with Nickell Robey-Coleman

Nickell: To prepare for this moment right here. Seriously. I can't make this up. I had the company for two and a half years. I started it, didn't touch it. And then this year, I actually worked on it more. Went through mom and pop venders to get my t-shirts made. Like, local venders from where I am from. Then, I was literally selling t-shirts. It wasn't so much about selling, it was about getting my name out and getting people to be more aware of me. And then, boom, went through the season and now I'm here. The t-shirts are poppin' now. I made a deal with a vender. Now my shirts are manufactured and produced.