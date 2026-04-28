Rams agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents.
Those players are:
- Wake Forest S Nick Andersen
- Louisville OLB Wesley Bailey
- North Carolina OL Austin Blaske
- Texas QB Matthew Caldwell
- Houston RB Dean Connors
- Wisconsin CB Nyzier Fourqurean
- Fresno State CB Al'zillion Hamilton
- Vanderbilt OL Bryce Henderson
- Alabama ILB Nikhai Hill-Green
- Arkansas TE Rohan Jones
- North Carolina OL Chad Lindberg
- Minnesota DL Jalen Logan-Redding
- Tennessee DL Jaxson Moi
- Missouri CB Drey Norwood
- Wisconsin OLB Darryl Peterson III
- Syracuse TE Dan Villari
- Houston OLB Eddie Walls III
- Air Force DL Peyton Zdroik
The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents. Check out photos of these players in college.