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Rams agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents

Apr 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents.

Those players are:

  • Wake Forest S Nick Andersen
  • Louisville OLB Wesley Bailey
  • North Carolina OL Austin Blaske
  • Texas QB Matthew Caldwell
  • Houston RB Dean Connors
  • Wisconsin CB Nyzier Fourqurean
  • Fresno State CB Al'zillion Hamilton
  • Vanderbilt OL Bryce Henderson
  • Alabama ILB Nikhai Hill-Green
  • Arkansas TE Rohan Jones
  • North Carolina OL Chad Lindberg
  • Minnesota DL Jalen Logan-Redding
  • Tennessee DL Jaxson Moi
  • Missouri CB Drey Norwood
  • Wisconsin OLB Darryl Peterson III
  • Syracuse TE Dan Villari
  • Houston OLB Eddie Walls III
  • Air Force DL Peyton Zdroik

PHOTOS: Meet the Rams' 2026 undrafted free agents

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents. Check out photos of these players in college.

DL Jalen Logan-Redding | Minnesota
1 / 18

DL Jalen Logan-Redding | Minnesota

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Al'zillion Hamilton | Fresno State
2 / 18

CB Al'zillion Hamilton | Fresno State

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Eddie Walls III | University of Houston
3 / 18

OLB Eddie Walls III | University of Houston

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Jaxson Moi | University of Tennessee
4 / 18

DL Jaxson Moi | University of Tennessee

Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics/University of Tennessee Athletics
S Nick Andersen | Wake Forest University
5 / 18

S Nick Andersen | Wake Forest University

ILB Nikhai Hill-Green | University of Alabama
6 / 18

ILB Nikhai Hill-Green | University of Alabama

CB Nyzier Fourqurean | University of Wisconsin
7 / 18

CB Nyzier Fourqurean | University of Wisconsin

OLB Wesley Bailey | University of Louisville
8 / 18

OLB Wesley Bailey | University of Louisville

OL Chad Lindberg | University of North Carolina
9 / 18

OL Chad Lindberg | University of North Carolina

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Drey Norwood | University of Missouri
10 / 18

CB Drey Norwood | University of Missouri

Greg M. Cooper/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Dean Connors | University of Houston
11 / 18

RB Dean Connors | University of Houston

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dan Villari | Syracuse University
12 / 18

TE Dan Villari | Syracuse University

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OL Austin Blaske | University of North Carolina
13 / 18

OL Austin Blaske | University of North Carolina

Chris Seward/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Bryce Henderson | Vanderbilt
14 / 18

OL Bryce Henderson | Vanderbilt

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Darryl Peterson III | University of Wisconsin
15 / 18

OLB Darryl Peterson III | University of Wisconsin

Andy Manis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Rohan Jones | University of Arkansas
16 / 18

TE Rohan Jones | University of Arkansas

QB Matthew Caldwell | University of Texas
17 / 18

QB Matthew Caldwell | University of Texas

DL Payton Zdroik | Air Force
18 / 18

DL Payton Zdroik | Air Force

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