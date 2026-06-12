Though learning Rams offense is a 'drinking from a fire hydrant' experience, Ty Simpson grateful for supportive and resourceful teammates and coaches

Ragone's playing and coaching experience, especially as a member of McVay's staff since 2024, has also been beneficial to Simpson's development.

"The good thing about Rags is he played the position, played it at a high level," Simpson said. "Played at Louisville, got drafted, been with Sean for a long time, so he understands how we operate, how we see things, so he's as detailed as it comes. He pours into us. Anytime we want to meet extra, he's always there and I really appreciate how he's worked and taken the reins of making sure that I know every detail of the offense and making sure that I'm ready. Everything that he's doing to help me and Matthew what Caldwell has been awesome."

Simpson is doing his part, too, knowing extra is required with Stafford and Bennett getting the majority of the quarterback reps in OTAs. Simpson said that every morning when he walks to the team's practice facility, he has his headphones and listens to the play calls to ensure he's prepared whenever his name is called and that there is no drop-off in that scenario.

"What you pour into it is what you're going to get out of it, right?" Simpson said of learning the playbook. "So if I just look at it when I'm at work, how is that going to do anything for me? I want to make sure that it's the last thing that I think about when I go to bed, and the first thing that I wake up to."

It's a lot of information to absorb, but Simpson knows how blessed he is to be in an environment like this at the beginning of his NFL career.