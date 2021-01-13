Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Packers divisional round playoff game on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
How to watch for the divisional round is presented by Cedars-Sinai.
MATCHUP
The Rams head to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Saturday, seeking to advance to the NFC Championship. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 96th all-time meeting and third-ever playoff meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 47-46-2. The Rams won the last regular season meeting 29-27 on Oct. 28, 2018 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as the most recent playoff matchup 45-17 (divisional round) in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO
Rams Pick'Em continues for the playoffs! Predict the action during the Rams at Packers game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. In the divisional round, fans have a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize for perfect predictions, plus this week fans will can win a pair of 2021 Rams Season Tickets, single game club seat tickets, a tour of SoFi Stadium, and more.
For every round that the Rams compete in the NFL Playoffs, fans can compete for the following cash prizes:
Perfect Prediction Cash Prizes – if a fan correctly predicts all of the questions for that Rams Playoff game, they will win:
- Divisional Playoff: $100,000
- NFC Championship: $500,000
- Super Bowl: $1,000,000
In addition, 1st – 10th place prizes for the divisional round this week which include:
- Pair of Season Tickets for 2021 Rams Season (1st place)
- 2 Single Game Club Tickets for 2021 Rams Game (2nd)
- Private Tour of SoFi Stadium for 4 people (3rd)
- Round of Golf for 2 at Pechanga Resort Casino (4th)
- $100 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card (5th)
- Rams Fan Shop Discount Code (30% off) (6th-10th)
For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.
SECOND SCREEN EXPERIENCE
We will continue our virtual gameday experience designed for our Season Ticket Members at www.ramsathome.com. This experience provides users access to exclusive content during game breaks, the ability to chat with fellow Season Ticket Members, and engage with a variety of different interactive features such as polls. Members will have the chance to win $500 in prizes, including Rams Fan Shop gift cards, by interacting with the experience and playing new games like Rams Bingo. Members can join the experience starting at 1 p.m. pacific time on Saturday!
WATCH ON TV
- TV Coverage: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver
WATCH ON MOBILE
A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:
- Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)
- Rams official app for iOS devices
- Club mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.
LISTEN ON RADIO
Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline: D'Marco Farr
- Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on theRams.com and the Rams mobile app.
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
- KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
- KCBL/1340 AM - Fresno, CA
- KHTY/970 AM - Bakersfield, CA
- KWWN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM - Las Vegas, NV
- ESPN/103.9 FM - Palm Springs, CA
- KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
- KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA
- KKEA 1420 AM & 92.7 FM – Honolulu, HI
Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
- KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
- KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
- KMJE/980 AM – Sacramento, CA
- KENO/1450 AM - Las Vegas, NV
- KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
- KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA
