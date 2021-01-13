Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Packers divisional round playoff game on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

MATCHUP

The Rams head to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Saturday, seeking to advance to the NFC Championship. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 96th all-time meeting and third-ever playoff meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 47-46-2. The Rams won the last regular season meeting 29-27 on Oct. 28, 2018 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as the most recent playoff matchup 45-17 (divisional round) in St. Louis on Jan. 20, 2002.

Rams Pick'Em continues for the playoffs! Predict the action during the Rams at Packers game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem. In the divisional round, fans have a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize for perfect predictions, plus this week fans will can win a pair of 2021 Rams Season Tickets, single game club seat tickets, a tour of SoFi Stadium, and more.

For every round that the Rams compete in the NFL Playoffs, fans can compete for the following cash prizes:

Perfect Prediction Cash Prizes – if a fan correctly predicts all of the questions for that Rams Playoff game, they will win:

Divisional Playoff: $100,000

NFC Championship: $500,000

Super Bowl: $1,000,000

In addition, 1st – 10th place prizes for the divisional round this week which include: