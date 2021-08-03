Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Camp Daily 8/3: Junior Cheer Day highlights Day 6 

Aug 03, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Headed to today's open Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union practice at UC Irvine? Here's what you need to know before you go.

Before departing

Theme: Junior Cheer Day – Free Junior Cheer Clinic from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Giveaway: Collectible Poster (while supplies last).

Gates open at 2 p.m.; practice begins at 3:30 p.m. Click here to claim your free tickets.

Click here to view the Training Camp parking map. Click here to view the Training Camp map.

When you get there

All attending fans must agree and complete the Fan Health Promise prior to entry. This will be a part of the ticket registration process.

In accordance with the Cal/OSHA and Statewide Industry Guidance on COVID-19, face coverings will be required in indoor spaces for unvaccinated persons with limited exceptions outlined by the California Department of Public Health.

Additionally, vaccinated persons will not be required to wear a face covering in indoor spaces but are encouraged to do so if they prefer.

Fans will not be required to show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend Training Camp.

For the health and safety of others, please stay home if you are feeling sick or have been in contact with any potential COVID-19 cases

Activities

  • A Fan Activation Area, featuring Autograph signings by Legend Harold Jackson, live music & performances, the chance to enter to win prizes, merchandise & customization station and special stage performances, and more
  • A Kids Zone, featuring inflatables, a 50-yard football field and football skills stations
  • A Concession Area, featuring Food Trucks with vegetarian options included, Kettle Corn and Funnel Cake, Burritos, Tacos, Carne Asada Fries and more.

Visiting theRams.com/trainingcamp for additional information, including parking, frequently asked questions and a map of camp.

Get caught up

PHOTOS: Rams players back on field for Training Camp practice Day 5 

Take a look at photos of Los Angeles Rams players as they take to the field for Training Camp practice No. 5 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

E_TOW_7433
1 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2880
2 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0535
3 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0249
4 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E__DSC0632
5 / 53
Garrisson E. Pena/Garrisson E. Pena
E_TOWL2411
6 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2181
7 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2599
8 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2330
9 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2257
10 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2148
11 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0485
12 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0575
13 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2322
14 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2203
15 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2263
16 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2192
17 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2070
18 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0166
19 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0372
20 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2111
21 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0599
22 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0640
23 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0410
24 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0493
25 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0259
26 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0241
27 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8030
28 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0217
29 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0226
30 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0193
31 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0183
32 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0064
33 / 53
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_8012
34 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8018
35 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7998
36 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7985
37 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7965
38 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7877
39 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7824
40 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7817
41 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7675
42 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7715
43 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7571
44 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7685
45 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7545
46 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7529
47 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7617
48 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_7481
49 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_BI5I1047
50 / 53
Kelly Smiley
E_TOW_7386
51 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E__DSC0327
52 / 53
Garrisson E. Pena/Garrisson E. Pena
E_TOW_7367
53 / 53
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
