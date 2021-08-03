From the Podium: Sean McVay, DeSean Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day react to Day 5 of Training Camp

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day each met with the media Monday following the fifth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, covering career longevity (Jackson), becoming a more versatile player (Joseph-Day), the Rams' running backs behind Darrell Henderson Jr. (McVay), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I've been really encouraged with what I've seen from those guys behind Darrell up to this point." – McVay