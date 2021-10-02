Rams recognize ten cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains

"We are celebrating all of our cancer survivors, fighters, and all of the people that are standing with them," said Rams Legend Chris Draft.

During the week leading up to the Rams "Crucial Catch" game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, team mascot Rampage and Draft surprised ten cancer fighters and survivors at their homes to recognize them as Crucial Catch Captains. Each captain was presented with a personalized jersey and tickets to the upcoming game.

"Congratulations on being selected as a Crucial Catch Captain. It takes all of us to fight cancer and we are here to support you," said Rams receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿ in a video shared with each Crucial Catch Captain.

For the 13th consecutive season, the NFL and American Cancer Society (ACS) are supporting the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch initiative. The NFL, its clubs, players, the NFLPA and ACS are working together to provide individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.