Rams recognize ten cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains

"We are celebrating all of our cancer survivors, fighters, and all of the people that are standing with them," said Rams Legend Chris Draft.
During the week leading up to the Rams "Crucial Catch" game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, team mascot Rampage and Draft surprised ten cancer fighters and survivors at their homes to recognize them as Crucial Catch Captains. Each captain was presented with a personalized jersey and tickets to the upcoming game.
"Congratulations on being selected as a Crucial Catch Captain. It takes all of us to fight cancer and we are here to support you," said Rams receiver Tutu Atwell in a video shared with each Crucial Catch Captain.
For the 13th consecutive season, the NFL and American Cancer Society (ACS) are supporting the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch initiative. The NFL, its clubs, players, the NFLPA and ACS are working together to provide individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.
As part of the Rams Crucial Catch efforts, All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey surprised a young cancer fighter, Silas Hoffman, with a facetime call after receiving word that Ramsey is his favorite player and a source of inspiration during his cancer treatments. Hoffman was gifted a personalized autographed jersey and mini helmet signed by Ramsey.
"You're going to be a good luck charm for us. Every Sunday, I need you to throw that jersey on. When I get my next interception, I'm going to send it to you too," said Ramsey to a smiling Hoffman via Zoom. "You keep fighting, man, and we are right here. We've got your back."
During Sunday's game, the ten Crucial Catch Captains will be recognized on the field during halftime and each of their names and photos will be displayed on The Infinity Screen.
Every season, each NFL team raises awareness during their Crucial Catch game, which features on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements. Since 2012, Crucial Catch funding has directly reached more than 1.1 million people via education, navigation and screening reminders. The NFL has also contributed more than $23 million for CHANGE grants that have provided 374,400 breast cancer screenings, 207,000 colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, and 26,800 lung cancer and tobacco screenings.
To learn more about the Rams community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.