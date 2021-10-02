Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams recognize ten cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains

Oct 02, 2021 at 08:00 AM

"We are celebrating all of our cancer survivors, fighters, and all of the people that are standing with them," said Rams Legend Chris Draft.

During the week leading up to the Rams "Crucial Catch" game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, team mascot Rampage and Draft surprised ten cancer fighters and survivors at their homes to recognize them as Crucial Catch Captains. Each captain was presented with a personalized jersey and tickets to the upcoming game.

"Congratulations on being selected as a Crucial Catch Captain. It takes all of us to fight cancer and we are here to support you," said Rams receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿ in a video shared with each Crucial Catch Captain.

For the 13th consecutive season, the NFL and American Cancer Society (ACS) are supporting the fight against cancer through the Crucial Catch initiative. The NFL, its clubs, players, the NFLPA and ACS are working together to provide individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.

As part of the Rams Crucial Catch efforts, All-Pro defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ surprised a young cancer fighter, Silas Hoffman, with a facetime call after receiving word that Ramsey is his favorite player and a source of inspiration during his cancer treatments. Hoffman was gifted a personalized autographed jersey and mini helmet signed by Ramsey.

"You're going to be a good luck charm for us. Every Sunday, I need you to throw that jersey on. When I get my next interception, I'm going to send it to you too," said Ramsey to a smiling Hoffman via Zoom. "You keep fighting, man, and we are right here. We've got your back."

During Sunday's game, the ten Crucial Catch Captains will be recognized on the field during halftime and each of their names and photos will be displayed on The Infinity Screen.

Every season, each NFL team raises awareness during their Crucial Catch game, which features on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements. Since 2012, Crucial Catch funding has directly reached more than 1.1 million people via education, navigation and screening reminders. The NFL has also contributed more than $23 million for CHANGE grants that have provided 374,400 breast cancer screenings, 207,000 colorectal and cervical cancer screenings, and 26,800 lung cancer and tobacco screenings.

To learn more about the Rams community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams invite young adults housed by LA County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition for SoFi Stadium tour and panel discussion

Earlier this week, the Rams hosted youth housed by the Los Angeles County Probation Department and Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) representatives for a tour of SoFi Stadium and a panel discussion in the Rams locker room.
news

The Power of Character: Rams continue 'Cleats for Character' program with assembly and surprise donation for football team in East LA

In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and leading up to the team's "Vamos Rams" game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the Rams hosted an assembly and donated cleats to the Roosevelt High School football team as part of the Cleats for Character program.
news

Los Angeles Rams team up with Porsche Cars North America to bring premium experiences to fans during NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams and Porsche Cars North America Inc. (PCNA) today announced a multi-year relationship to bring premium experiences to fans and Season Ticket Members during the NFL season. 
news

Los Angeles Rams captain Andrew Whitworth announces season-long "Big Whit Homes For LA Families" program to support families in Louisiana and Los Angeles

Reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee to donate $20k to non-profit organizations after each Rams home game.
news

Rams drive buzz for Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood ahead of season opener

The week leading up to any first regular-season game is nothing short of electrifying, but this year marked the Rams' first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium so you can see why the excitement was higher than ever before.
news

Rams surprise Inglewood Unified Students, Teachers, and Staff with t-shirts ahead of home opener

Throughout the week leading up to the team's Sunday Night Football match-up against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 12, the Rams surprised nearly 10,000 students, teachers, and staff at all 19 Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) schools with new t-shirts.
news

50/50 Raffle supporting the Los Angeles Rams Foundation is coming to SoFi Stadium! 

Win big when you support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation and play the 50/50 Raffle! Since the launch of the 50/50 Raffle in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams Foundation has awarded over $500,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles with the support of Rams fans at each home game. 
news

Rams to support Inglewood businesses during week leading up to home opener on September 12

In anticipation of the Los Angeles Rams first regular season game with fans at SoFi Stadium, the team is supporting Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood from September 7 to September 10.
news

Showing love and support: Rams Cornerback David Long Jr. distributes backpacks and school supplies to elementary students in Inglewood

On Friday, Sept. 3, Rams Cornerback David Long Jr. hosted a backpack distribution for Warren Lane Elementary School students in Inglewood.
news

Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee surprises Special Olympics of Southern California athletes with a special announcement 

Earlier this month, Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee virtually visited Special Olympics of Southern California (SOSC) athletes for a surprise special announcement.
news

Rams support Move United's USAWFL and Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team

Last Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams officially announced their support for Move United's Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) & the Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team by providing the LA-based team with jerseys and helmet decals.
