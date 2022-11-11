Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 11/11: Matthew Stafford questionable for Week 10 vs. Cardinals; Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard out

Nov 11, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the decision on whether Stafford can play could go "all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff."

"He's making good progress, got a good workout in," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "He was out throwing and working yesterday and making good progress and steady progression, and that's all you can ask. That's kind of really where we're at."

Meanwhile, the Rams ruled out running back Malcolm Brown (hamstring) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip). Defensive tackle Greg Gaines (elbow) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (knee) are considered doubtful, while cornerback Robert Rochell (illness) is considered questionable.

As for the Cardinals, starting center Rodney Hudson (knee) and offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder) have already been ruled out, while quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and safety Budda Baker (ankle) are among nine players considered questionable. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters both Murray and Baker are game-time decisions.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a jog-through and the Cardinals a walk-through on Wednesday; therefore, participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCKneeDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Malcolm BrownRBHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Aaron DonaldDLRest--DNP-
Greg GainesDTElbowDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Travin HowardLBHipDNPDNPDNPOut
Alaric JacksonOTKneeDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Robert RochellCBIllnessDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Matthew StaffordQBConcussionDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Related Links

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Budda BakerSAnkleDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Kelvin BeachumOLIllness, KneeDNPLimitedFull-
Greg DortchWRGroin--LimitedQuestionable
Cody FordOLIllnessDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Max GarciaOLShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
Rodney HudsonOLKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Byron Murphy Jr.CBBackDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Kyler MurrayQBHamstringDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Dennis GardeckLBAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
DJ HumphriesOLBackLimitedDNPLimitedQuestionable
Jonathan LedbetterDLRibsLimitedLimitedFull-
Christian MatthewCBHamstringLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Rondale MooreWRHandLimitedFullFull-
Matt PraterKRight Hip, IllnessLimitedLimitedDNPQuestionable
JJ WattDLKneeLimitedLimitedFull-

