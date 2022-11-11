Injury Report 11/11: Matthew Stafford questionable for Week 10 vs. Cardinals; Malcolm Brown and Travin Howard out

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay said the decision on whether Stafford can play could go "all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff."

"He's making good progress, got a good workout in," McVay said prior to Friday's practice. "He was out throwing and working yesterday and making good progress and steady progression, and that's all you can ask. That's kind of really where we're at."

As for the Cardinals, starting center Rodney Hudson (knee) and offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder) have already been ruled out, while quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and safety Budda Baker (ankle) are among nine players considered questionable. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters both Murray and Baker are game-time decisions.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a jog-through and the Cardinals a walk-through on Wednesday; therefore, participation for that day is an estimation.