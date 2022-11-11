Rams look to get back on track in Week 10 vs. the Cardinals | Game Preview

Hope you caught my conversation with Brewer, the undrafted cancer survivor who made his first NFL start last week and was the highest-graded Rams offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus.

Even during challenging times, it's worth appreciating the people behind the pads and the years of diligent work they've put in – and in many cases, the obstacles they've overcome – for the chance to help the Rams turn things around.

Another positive indicator: veteran guard David Edwards could be a week away, further fortifying the interior of the Rams devastated offensive line.

Troy Story

Not to lean too heavily on PFF grades, but I have to shout out Troy Hill for the way he played in Tampa. He was relentless and deservedly received the highest grade on defense. Hill was one of just 13 players across the league to earn a grade of 90-plus last week.

When Hill is healthy, it also maximizes the versatility of fellow corner Jalen Ramsey.

"I love using those two players because of their skill set. The things that they both can do are unique," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris told the media this week. "I absolutely enjoy Troy because of the knowledge and the football wealth that he brings to that room, having him and Jalen with that unique background and those talents in there."