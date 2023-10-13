Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 10/13: Ernest Jones, Larrell Murchison and Joe Noteboom questionable for Week 6 vs. Cardinals; Jones expected to play

Oct 13, 2023 at 02:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones IV﻿ (knee), defensive tackle ﻿Larrell Murchison﻿ (knee) and offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ (groin) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said he expects Jones to play. As for Murchison and Noteboom, McVay said "it'll be good to see what Joe and Larrell and how they do today. That'll indicate exactly how we're feeling about their game status."

For the Cardinals, starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out, while starting wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is one of eight players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Joe Noteboom OL Groin DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Larrell Murchison DT Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Ernest Jones LB Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Christian Rozeboom LB Thigh DNP Limited Full -
Kevin Dotson OL Ankle DNP Limited Full -
Ben Skowronek WR Achilles Limited Limited Full -
Aaron Donald DT NIR-resting - - DNP -
Brian Allen OL NIR-resting - - DNP -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marquise Brown WR Illness DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Elijah Higgins TE Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Jalen Thompson S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Keaontay Ingram RB Neck Limited Limited Full -
Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jesse Luketa LB Shoulder - Limited Limited Questionable
Myjai Sanders LB Thumb - Limited Limited Questionable
Cameron Thomas LB Thigh - Limited Limited -
Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Josh Woods LB Ankle - Limited Limited Questionable
Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Full Full -
Dennis Daley OL Ankle Full Full Full Questionable

Advertising