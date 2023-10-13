Injury Report 10/13: Ernest Jones, Larrell Murchison and Joe Noteboom questionable for Week 6 vs. Cardinals; Jones expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (groin) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said he expects Jones to play. As for Murchison and Noteboom, McVay said "it'll be good to see what Joe and Larrell and how they do today. That'll indicate exactly how we're feeling about their game status."
For the Cardinals, starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out, while starting wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is one of eight players listed as questionable.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Joe Noteboom
|OL
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Christian Rozeboom
|LB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Kevin Dotson
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR-resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR-resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Illness
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|Limited
|Limited
|Full
|-
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Jesse Luketa
|LB
|Shoulder
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Myjai Sanders
|LB
|Thumb
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Cameron Thomas
|LB
|Thigh
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|-
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|-
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable