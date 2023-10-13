Injury Report 10/13: Ernest Jones, Larrell Murchison and Joe Noteboom questionable for Week 6 vs. Cardinals; Jones expected to play

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams linebacker ﻿Ernest Jones IV﻿ (knee), defensive tackle ﻿Larrell Murchison﻿ (knee) and offensive lineman ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿ (groin) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Friday said he expects Jones to play. As for Murchison and Noteboom, McVay said "it'll be good to see what Joe and Larrell and how they do today. That'll indicate exactly how we're feeling about their game status."

For the Cardinals, starting safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) has been ruled out, while starting wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is one of eight players listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.