Rams determined & resilient ahead of Week 6 clash with the Cards | Week 6 Game Preview

Thankfully, the Cardinals are worse – in fact, the worst in the NFL – as their possessions have started from the 24.8 yard line, on average.

Do It For the Dodgers

After the way that NLDS went, Los Angeles needs some get back against Arizona on the gridiron.

Philly Special

Here's a scheduling quirk: For three straight weeks, the Rams are pitted against Philadelphia's NFC championship system.

First, former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and his Indianapolis Colts. Then the actual Eagles, still under the guidance of Nick Sirianni. And next up, former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and his Arizona Cardinals.

At least there's no Brotherly Shove to worry about this week, right?

Nine Out of Ten

Don't mistake the Week 5 loss for any decline in Matthew Stafford's standing among NFL quarterbacks this season. On the contrary, he compares even more favorably today than he did last week.

Stafford ranks first in Pro Football Focus' "Big Time Throws" metric and BTT percentage.

His "Turnover-Worthy Plays" rate is third-lowest.

PFF grades him seventh at his position, while he's also Top 10 in EPA and EPA per play.

His counting stats would surely look more robust if not for the third-most drops in the league. And as we saw with Kupp back in the lineup last week, Stafford is in attack mode, with an average depth of target checking in at fifth in the NFL.

These underlying measures bode very well over the long haul. Just hang in there; the points and wins are bound to follow.

This Pressure Is No Privilege

There is some concerning data from NextGen Stats, however.

Stafford has been pressured on 42 percent of drop-backs (the 6th-highest rate in the league) and his completion percentage falls nearly 20 points when he's under duress.

All the pieces seem to be there for the Rams to be formidable in pass protection. But they've yet to achieve great outcomes.

Mercifully, after a gauntlet of pass rushes that included San Francisco, Cincinnati, and Philadelphia, the Cardinals are not nearly in that class. They only have a 29 percent pressure percentage this season (second-lowest in NFL, again per NGS).

Quiet, Please

And here's the thing that hasn't been credited to Stafford and his offensive line enough – they've played five straight weeks of silent count to open the season.

We don't love that reality, but the Rams offense has weathered it with aplomb. In fact, I only count two pre-snap penalties against the offense all season, and one was by a backup lineman.