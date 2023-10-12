Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Cardinals

Oct 11, 2023 at 05:56 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the team's decision to trade wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Falcons, the Cardinals' defense and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.

"Just want to wish Van Jefferson nothing but the best." – McVay

  • McVay expressed gratitude for what Jefferson contributed to the team, and indicated it was a mutual decision to move forward with a trade to the Falcons.
  • McVay said this was something the two of them had talked about as a possibility and felt like it worked out for both sides.

"They play with a reckless abandon. I mean, they are flying around off the tape." – Stafford

  • Stafford immediate impression of the Cardinals' defense this season is their effort, as well as the unique things they do with their coverages.
  • "I'm not sure there's many other teams in the league that are kind of running what they're running in some form or fashion," Stafford said.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 6 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Cardinals Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 15. 
news

Kevin Dotson details what it's been like getting up to speed with the offensive line & how the culture of the Rams has made his transition an easy one | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 105

Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson talks about what it's been like learning the Rams system & how the team culture has made his transition to Los Angeles an easy one. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 6

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 home game against the Cardinals.
news

Rams agree to terms on Van Jefferson trade with Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Week 6 NFC West battle

An early preview of Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

McVay: Bobby Brown III out 5-7 weeks with Grade 3 MCL sprain, plus updates on Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on nose tackle Bobby Brown III and offensive linemen Rob Havenstein and Coleman Shelton coming out of Week 5 against the Eagles. 
news

Tras derrota de los Rams contra Eagles, Sean McVay dice que su equipo puede ser más consistente | Resumen del partido

El ataque de los Rams apenas pudo rebasar la yarda 50 en la segunda mitad contra Philadelphia, que se llevó el triunfo por 23-14 para seguir invicto.
news

Cooper Kupp: 'It did feel good to be out there playing football again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was glad to be back on the field as he made his 2023 season debut against the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 23-14 Week 5 loss to Eagles

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 23-14 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Eagles 23-14

Eagles edge Rams in tight contest as late first-half, 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Hurts and pair of second-half field goals by kicker Jake Elliott enough to keep distance from Rams. 
news

Demarcus Robinson and Joe Noteboom among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Eagles

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising