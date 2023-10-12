From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 6 vs. Cardinals

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing the team's decision to trade wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Falcons, the Cardinals' defense and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations.
"Just want to wish Van Jefferson nothing but the best." – McVay
- McVay expressed gratitude for what Jefferson contributed to the team, and indicated it was a mutual decision to move forward with a trade to the Falcons.
- McVay said this was something the two of them had talked about as a possibility and felt like it worked out for both sides.
"They play with a reckless abandon. I mean, they are flying around off the tape." – Stafford
- Stafford immediate impression of the Cardinals' defense this season is their effort, as well as the unique things they do with their coverages.
- "I'm not sure there's many other teams in the league that are kind of running what they're running in some form or fashion," Stafford said.