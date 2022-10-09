David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Cowboys

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) are inactive for today's game against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). Both entered the game as questionable.
Joining Long and Rapp as inactive for Los Angeles are defensive back Cobie Durant(hamstring), quarterback Bryce Perkins, center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.
For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb) is inactive, as expected since he was ruled out on the final injury report. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), who entered the game as questionable, is also among Dallas' inactives.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Cobie Durant
QB Bryce Perkins
CB David Long Jr.
S Taylor Rapp
C Brian Allen
WR Lance McCutcheon
DALLAS COWBOYS
QB Dak Prescott
OL Jason Peters
DT Quinton Bohanna
WR Jalen Tolbert
LB Devin Harper
CB Nahshon Wright
S Markquese Bell
New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.