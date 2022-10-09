Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Oct 09, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and safety Taylor Rapp (ribs) are inactive for today's game against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX). Both entered the game as questionable.

Joining Long and Rapp as inactive for Los Angeles are defensive back Cobie Durant(hamstring), quarterback Bryce Perkins, center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

For the Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott (right thumb) is inactive, as expected since he was ruled out on the final injury report. Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder), who entered the game as questionable, is also among Dallas' inactives.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Cobie Durant

QB Bryce Perkins

CB David Long Jr.

S Taylor Rapp

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Dak Prescott

OL Jason Peters

DT Quinton Bohanna

WR Jalen Tolbert

LB Devin Harper

CB Nahshon Wright

S Markquese Bell

Advertising