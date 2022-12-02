Bobby Wagner faces off against former team in Week 13 showdown at SoFi Stadium | Rams-Seahawks Game Preview

I bring this up not to tout the rivals from the Pacific Northwest, but only to remind ourselves of how quickly fortunes can swing in the NFL. Seattle was 7-10 last year, dead last in the NFC West, and parting ways with two franchise legends.

Now, I'd hate to see the Rams part ways with a practice squad contributor, much less legends. And we know that L.A.'s bounce back will have to be orchestrated differently, without the arsenal of high-end draft capital.

Nonetheless, if we can set aside the emotions of the moment, I'd still prefer to be the Rams of January 2023 than the Seahawks of January 2022, if that makes sense.

Bobby Deserves Better

Not much has worked out for the Rams this season.

But among the things that stings most about 3-8 might be the one thing that panned out perfectly: signing Wagner after he was released by the Seahawks.

The future Hall of Famer leads L.A. in tackles, has three sacks, hasn't missed a defensive snap, and is the top-graded middle linebacker in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

What a shame that his age-32 season, a prime one to be certain, isn't going anywhere. Yet to his everlasting credit, Wagner refuses to let a losing record weigh him down.