From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 13

Nov 30, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and John Wolford met with the media Wednesday to preview Sunday's Week 13 home game against the Seahawks, discussing

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"We got both those guys available, so that'd be a good thing for us." – McVay

  • Both John Wolford and Bryce Perkins will be available to practice for the Rams this week, while Matthew Stafford remains in concussion concussion protocol and will not play.
  • "We'll see how John and Bryce both do throughout the week," McVay said.

"It's just another game since it's the game coming up played in our stadium against a team that's pretty good." – Wagner

  • Wagner faces the team he spent his first 10 NFL seasons with this weekend, but is treating it the same as any other game.
  • Wagner said he's focused on performing at his best ability against the team he's facing this week.

"(My neck) was just super stiff, had a hard time turning it. But with just a little time, it's gotten a lot better." – Wolford

  • Wolford was on the injury report the previous two weeks with a neck injury, which he specified was just stiffness.
  • He did not carry an injury designation for last week against the Chiefs after practicing fully on Thursday and Friday, and was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday.

"I know none of us like are selfish in that room. That's why it makes it a great room." – Perkins

  • No matter who gets the nod to start on Sunday between Wolford and Perkins, both will be supportive of that person.
  • "Everybody is selfless," Perkins said. "We really want people to try to succeed."

