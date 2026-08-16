Feature: Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson in command throughout NFL preseason debut for Rams at Chiefs

Ty Simpson looked in control.
After quarterback Stetson Bennett IV started the game and played the two first-quarter drives, the rookie quarterback Simpson took over duties and operated the offense with the confidence and poise seen throughout training camp.
"I definitely felt more comfortable than I ever had in a game," Simpson said. "But I also didn't know what to expect, first NFL game, first live NFL game against an NFL team. But once that first drive got done with, I was like, 'all right, yeah, this is just like playing in the backyard in the morning.'"
In his first preseason outing, Simpson went 21-for-25 passing with 190 yards and two touchdowns, both to running back Dean Connors. The high efficiency and productive statline exemplifies the command of the offense Simpson had all day long.
"I thought Ty had great command all day," head coach Sean McVay said. "He was able to get through good progressions, got a lot of different guys involved. I thought he and (offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase) were really in sync. ... I thought he took what the defense gave him. I thought he read the plays out, read with his feet. He did a really good job overall."
After a 40-yard punt return by wide receiver Xavier Smith, Simpson connected with Connors on a 9-yard screen in the fourth quarter for the Rams and Simpson's first touchdown of the preseason.
"A great play call by Nate in the red zone where people don't really expect a screen and just was an all around great job," Simpson said detailing his first NFL touchdown in the preseason. "It started with the guys up front, literally all I did was flick the ball out there, but it wouldn't have happened without that collaborative effort."
To set up the second touchdown, Simpson led an 87-yard drive that included a 22-yard strike to tight end Mark Redman near the beginning of the drive and 16-yard strike on a crossing route to wide receiver CJ Daniels near the end of the drive. To cap it off, Connors and Simpson connected yet again on a 2-yard touchdown pass over the middle.
Simpson's NFL debut in the preseason game against the Chiefs was a cherry-on-top-esque performance after showing similar conviction during Rams Training Camp while operating the second-team offense. Although Simpson made his fair share of rookie mistakes during training camp, the preseason game against the Chiefs saw little of those already infrequent lapses.
"I'm just trying to prepare me for the future and try to stack days and be progressive," Simpson said.
Simpson will have two more preseason games to settle into operating the Rams' offense in game. And if the first is any indication, he'll continue to use preseason action a way to prove himself.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs for preseason Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!