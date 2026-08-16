Feature: Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson in command throughout NFL preseason debut for Rams at Chiefs

After quarterback Stetson Bennett IV started the game and played the two first-quarter drives, the rookie quarterback Simpson took over duties and operated the offense with the confidence and poise seen throughout training camp.

"I definitely felt more comfortable than I ever had in a game," Simpson said. "But I also didn't know what to expect, first NFL game, first live NFL game against an NFL team. But once that first drive got done with, I was like, 'all right, yeah, this is just like playing in the backyard in the morning.'"